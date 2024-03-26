ECD Automotive Design Hits the Shoreline with Its Newest Product Line, the Beach Runner: Drive the Coast and Ride the Waves in Style

Worldwide restomod company reveals the Beach Runner, its newest product line now available just in time for summer. Hit the coast in ECD's highly versatile lifestyle vehicle packed with modern amenities and available today.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, today reveals its newest product line, the ECD Beach Runner. It is a vehicle based on the classic Land Rover Defender 110 platform but ready for the beach. It will be an extremely exciting new concept for ECD for several reasons including its versatility in features and limited in-stock run of 18 vehicles per year. The 2024 ECD Beach Runner is now in stock and available just in time for summer.

The Beach Runner itself is nothing less than a nostalgic driving experience with plenty of modern options and accessories to provide couples, families, and friends with everything they need from sunrise to sunset. Built on a Defender 110 frame, the new Beach Runner is packed with features for fun in the sun and into the evening on the beach. With a spare tire mounted on the hood and a windscreen that folds down and standard Porsche Frozen Blue paint color, the heritage feel cannot be ignored by anyone as this beauty drives along the coast and on to the beach.

Stepping into the vehicle, the vintage gauges and Momo Heritage Wood Grand Prix steering wheel stand out for the most discerning heritage car fan. The standard unit is powered by a GM LT1 455 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine and incorporates an 8-speed automatic transmission, providing all the torque needed to traverse the beach sand.

"Feel the thrill of the wind and open road as you fold the windscreen forward and the truck becomes a low-level flying machine," said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD. "This icon has all the style and fun of yesteryear, with all the comfort from modern amenities of today."

Beyond styling, what makes the Beach Runner truly stand out are the accessories that turn this vehicle from a dream to drive, to everything needed for a day at the beach. Surfers can load up their boards on top of the Beach Runner for easy access once they arrive. The Yakima 21-in-1 accessory kit mounted on the hitch makes bringing everything you need to the beach possible. Load up your bikes, coolers, grill, firewood, surfboards, and whatever else you need with so much cargo carrying capacity available. For inflating tires, toys, etc., the Beach Runner is equipped with an external air compressor.

Ready for some nighttime tunes and fun? The Beach Runner is equipped with an audio system that can undock to take on the beach. Light up the bonfire area with a rear mounted spotlight, pull out the refreshments from the Yeti and start up the grill. The Yakima accessory kit even includes a surface area for preparing those delicious meals by the beach, so you don't have to bring a separate table.

Now imagine not having to wait for this new vehicle because they are in stock at ECD Auto Design. The new product is ECD's first production vehicle addressing the demand for ready to purchase inventory. Customers are now able to purchase a vehicle from inventory or customize it to certain specifications through the build process.

"We have been very excited to bring this vehicle to market because of its flexibility both at the beach and during production," continued Wallace. "Its flexible features provide a full day of fun and adventure at the beach. We have tried to think of everything to satisfy every adventurer whether they are a surfer, want to drive the coastline, enjoy an evening on the beach and so many options in between."

The Beach Runner is available for delivery today at a base price of $249,995, with a limited run of 18 units per year.

Beach Runner Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are here.

Model - Defender 110

Engine - GM LT1 455 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine

Transmission - 8 Speed Automatic

Axles - Heavy Duty - Stock

Suspension - Land Rover Coil Spring

Brakes - Land Rover Standard

Exhaust - Borla Stainless - Quad Exhaust Pack

4WD - Full Time with high and low range and optional locking differentials

Exterior

Paint Color - Porsche Frozen Blue (Standard)

Trim: Body Color

Hood: Classic Hood

Accents: Silver

Heritage Side Decals: Chawton White

Chassis Coating: Raw galvanized with color options available

Grille - Classic Painted Body

Bumper - Classic DRL Painted Silver

Checkers: Full Set, Body Color

Fender Air Intakes: Optimill, Body Color

Exterior Door Handles: Pull Style

Hinges: Optimill, Body Color

Light Guards: Mesh Front

Rear Bumper: NAS Style-Galvanized, Silver

Wheels - 16" Wolf Steel

Tires - BG Goodrich All Terrain - Black Walls

TPMS - Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Spare - Mounted on Hood

Windshield - Fold Down

Safety Devices - 6-Point Roll Cage

Additional Features - "21-in-1 Accessory Kit" Mounted on Hitch, Power Fold Dide Steps, 1 Round LED Work Light in Rear, Air Compressor with External Line

Interior

Seat Layout - 2+2+4

Front Seats - Recaro

Load Area Seats - 4 Inward-Facing Jump Seats

Leather Color - Garrett: Navy

Seat Design - Horizontal Stitch

Dash - ECD Exclusive Custom Beach Runner

Floors - Painted Tub & Floors, Raptor Lined Throughout for Easy Cleaning

Steering Wheel - Momo Heritage Wood - Grand Prix

Gauges - Vintage

Switches - Custom Rocker

Console - Custom, Leather Wrapped with Veneer Inserts and 6 Cup Holders

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment - Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System - JL Audio speakers with undocking Bass Pro Go Subwoofer to take audio on the go

Additional Features - 4 USB ports, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

