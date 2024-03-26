Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Biokraft International AB receives observation status

On February 2, 2024, 1Vision Biogas AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Biokraft International AB. On March 22, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Biokraft International AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896, order book ID 211324) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.