Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK73 | ISIN: SE0015242896 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JE
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,774 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOKRAFT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOKRAFT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 14:58
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Biokraft International AB receives observation status

On February 2, 2024, 1Vision Biogas AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders in Biokraft International AB. 

On March 22, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received
such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Biokraft International AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896, order book ID
211324) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.