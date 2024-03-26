vCom Solutions: vCom Welcomes New Additions to Its Senior Leadership Team

New strategic appointments in finance and mobile sales strengthen deep bench of talent

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, announced the appointment of Brandon Mayville as vice president of finance and Rob Seemann as vice president and general manager of QuantumShift Mobile Sales. These hires emphasize the company's commitment to continued growth and innovation as it delivers on its mission to empower people and companies with the best software and managed services to buy and manage technology.

Brandon Mayville and Rob Seemann

Headshots of Brandon Mayville and Rob Seemann

Brandon Mayville has joined vCom as its new vice president of finance. He will succeed the retiring Ivy Lee who served as vice president of finance at vCom since 2004. Prior to joining vCom, Mayville served as vice president of finance at Converge Technology Solutions and vice president of finance and sales operations at Lighthouse Computer Services.

"We are super excited to have Brandon join us," said Gary Storm, chief executive officer at vCom. "He brings a tremendous background in the technology space and will help us as we navigate the growth and profitability of all four of our divisions. I am looking forward to working with him."

Mayville brings over 20 years of finance and accounting operations to his new role. He has a proven track record of supporting organizational growth and sustainability, demonstrating the ability to oversee large divisions with multiple facilities and enhance operational efficiency.

Reporting to Gary Storm, chief executive officer at vCom, Mayville will oversee the company's financial and planning strategy, drive financial excellence, and ensure the sustainable growth of the company.

Rob Seemann has joined as vice president and general manager of QuantumShift Mobile Sales. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president of sales and marketing at DataXoom. Before that, he spent over 11 years at Vox Mobile in various executive roles across product strategy, sales and marketing and customer success.

"Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in mobility, an area where we are heavily investing in order to further augment our comprehensive mobile management offering for customers and channel partners," said Sameer Hilal, chief operating officer at vCom. "I am excited to collaborate with Rob to further enhance the mobile solutions we manage through our Buyers' Club division, QuantumShift."

Seemann comes to vCom with over 20 years of experience in optimizing revenue and profitability for companies selling software and managed services, enterprise mobility management, IT operations management and strategic consulting. He has a balanced background in sales and marketing, revenue operations, project management, and customer experience, allowing him to successfully transform organizations and actualize visions.

Seemann will report to Hilal and spearhead the mobile sales team.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom, visit?vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

