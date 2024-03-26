SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases an Advanced 28 Vdc Input 3U VPX With Extended Hold-Up

Latest VPX from SynQor Enables MIL-STD-704F Compliance with Extended Hold-up Feature

BOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / SynQor®, Inc., announces its latest 28 Vdc input VPX power supply featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications: the VPX-3U-DC28TH. This 3U VPX adheres to VITA 46 standards, enabling military and industrial designers to power VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient, and reliable VPX technology. Notably, a 50ms hold-up feature has been integrated into this VPX to meet the power interruption and drop-off requirements set out by MIL-STD-704F.





VPX-3U-DC28TH-001

Product image of SynQor's VPX-3U-DC28TH-001





The VPX-3U-DC28TH is extremely efficient at 91% and is able to deliver 500 W throughout its full temperature range of -40 to 85 °C (at the wedge-locks). It is also equipped with an advanced set of features such as an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages with reverse polarity, over-voltage, under voltage, short circuit, and over-temperature protections. In addition, this VPX supports I2C communications (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11). The power supply's standard VS1, VS2, and VS3 outputs can be load-shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. Designed for the most demanding military and commercial applications the VPX-3U-DC28TH meets VITA 46, 47, 62, MIL-STD-704F, 461F, and 810G standards.

Features:

Six outputs (VS1: +12 V; VS2: +3.3 V; VS3: +5 V; Aux: +3.3 V, +12 V and -12 V)

500 W output power over a temperature operating range: -40 to 85 °C

Extended hold-up time of over 50ms at 500 W

Integrated EMI filter with reverse polarity

Over voltage, under voltage, short circuit, over temperature protections

Current sharing on VS1, VS2 and VS3 outputs

I2C communication function (supports IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11)

Specification Compliance:

VITA 46

VITA 47

VITA 62

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-810G

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets. Please click here to download the VPX-3U-DC28TH datasheet and here for the Operator's Guide. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

