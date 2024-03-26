pixiv Inc.: pixiv and Crypton to bring a Hatsune Miku exhibition to LA, which will feature a figure inspired by renowned illustrator Rosuuri's artwork, available for purchase

Exclusive merchandise featuring newly drawn illustrations to be sold outside Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, is partnering with Crypton Future Media, INC. (hereinafter referred to as "Crypton") on a project to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Hatsune Miku world tour series "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO" (hereinafter referred to as "MIKU EXPO"). The exhibition and sales event "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 10th Anniversary Illustration Contest Exhibition" will be hosted at animate LA starting Friday, April 26th, 2024, local time.

The event will highlight the awarded works from the pixiv x Crypton "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 10th Anniversary Illustration Contest" held in 2023, including four newly drawn illustrations by popular creators and a figure prototype of the "Creators Collection Figure Hatsune Miku, Rosuuri Ver.," based on the contest's key visual by North America-based illustrator Rosuuri.

*Pre-order period: August to October 2024 (planned)

Before the LA exhibition, from Thursday, April 4th to Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, original merchandise featuring the newly drawn illustrations will be sold at animate stores outside Japan and through local online stores. (Sales in some stores are scheduled to start from late April to early May.)

*All dates and times mentioned are based on the local time of the event location.

Event Overview

Event period: Friday, April 26th to Sunday, May 12th, 2024 (open every day during the event)

Location: animate Los Angeles Store Event Space

Free admission

¦ About Hatsune Miku https://piapro.net/intl/en_character.html

Hatsune Miku is a music software developed by Crypton Future Media, INC., which enables anyone to make their computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Since then, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a virtual singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe.

¦ About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works." It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered users.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi)

