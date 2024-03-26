IMA® : IMA Names New Executives

New Senior Leadership Team members will work together to move IMA forward

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced today the appointment of four new executives to its Senior Leadership Team, who will spearhead the growth of IMA's initiatives. The new team members include:

Christine Millaway, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Strategy and Data Analytics

Jackie Oppenheim, CAE, CPTD, Senior Vice President, Membership & Community

Dianna Steinbach, CAE, Senior Vice President, Growth

Travis Willard, Senior Vice President, Product and Innovation

"We are excited to welcome Christine, Jackie, Dianna, and Travis in their new positions as we begin a new era at IMA centered on innovation and growth while continuing to focus on member value," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO of IMA. "Our Senior Leadership Team will collaborate on new initiatives and ways for IMA to continue to serve our members at the highest levels they have come to expect from our organization for more than 100 years."

Millaway will work across the organization to ensure the financial and operational stability and growth of IMA. She recently served as CFO at Project Management Institute and also held various senior finance leadership positions and strategy manager roles at Dow Chemical Company. Millaway holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. She also completed the Executive Development Program, an intensive leadership training program offered through Wharton Executive Education. In 2023, she was recognized as a top CFO in New Jersey by Finance & Investing.

Oppenheim joined IMA as Vice President of Education and Career Services in 2021. In her new role, she will design a modern, digitally-enabled membership and community model for the organization and will oversee all aspects of IMA's membership, volunteer, and chapter programs, as well as the organization's research, thought leadership, and academic initiatives. Prior to joining IMA, Oppenheim spent more than 20 years leading product development with professional associations across a variety of industries, including financial services, engineering, and construction.

Steinbach will work with IMA's regions and business development teams in driving growth and achieving successful results across the enterprise. Steinbach comes to IMA from the National Association of Wholesaler Distributors where she served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Steinbach holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and marketing from Marquette University and a master's degree in executive business management from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Willard will be responsible for driving IMA's global product strategy, innovation initiatives, and overall product portfolio management aligned with IMA's overall strategy. He recently was the Chief Product Officer at Southern New Hampshire University. Willard holds a bachelor's degree in management and an MBA in information systems from Mercer University's Stetson School of Business and Economics.

More information about IMA's new team members, along with IMA's entire Senior Leadership Team, is available on IMA's website.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

###

CONTACTS

Giuseppe Barone, IMA

(201) 474-1681

giuseppe.barone@imanet.org

Brian Sherry, Stern Strategy Group

908-325-3860

ima@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View the original press release on accesswire.com