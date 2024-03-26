MacPaw Launches Redesigned ClearVPN: Effortless Privacy with Just One Tap

MacPaw's hassle-free VPN solution offers an intuitive one-tap experience across devices, as well as iOS widgets, a Siri Shortcuts integration, and a new Chrome ad-blocking extension

KYIV, Ukraine, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading software company specializing in solutions for macOS and iOS, today released a redesigned version of ClearVPN that delivers an intuitive, one-tap experience for secure online journeys.

The updated ClearVPN allows users across iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices to easily connect to servers in nearly 50 countries, enabling private browsing, seamless streaming of global content libraries, and safe usage of public Wi-Fi hotspots.

"At MacPaw, our mission is to help machines better serve humans through powerful yet user-friendly software," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. "With this redesign, ClearVPN exemplifies that vision by offering a private, secure online experience through a beautifully crafted app that works seamlessly across devices."

ClearVPN's updated interface maintains the one-button simplicity that users have enjoyed in MacPaw's other products like CleanMyMac and CleanMy®Phone. With a single tap, users can power up their online presence and access the best available server for their needs. The new iOS widgets provide instant VPN connection, while Siri Shortcuts integration allows automating ClearVPN for scenarios like enabling it when joining public Wi-Fi networks. The release also introduces ClearWeb, a new ad-blocking extension for Chrome that enhances secure web browsing.

"ClearVPN is crafted to be a modern VPN solution that expands and protects each user's online experience through elegant, effortless design," said Ivan Ablamsky, Lead Product Manager of ClearVPN at MacPaw. "Our goal is to unify MacPaw's product suite under a cohesive, user-friendly aesthetic that puts privacy and access at your fingertips."

A recipient of the prestigious Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Award in 2022 and 2023 , and a nominee for "Best Security Product of the Year" in Cyber Security Awards 2023, ClearVPN provides industry-leading encryption, a strict no-log policy, and access to lightning-fast servers for seamless connectivity.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ClearVPN has provided a free premium version to all Ukrainians globally and on Russian-occupied territories, ensuring their secure access to trusted information sources. Founded in Kyiv, MacPaw understands the importance of digital privacy amidst the ongoing war. The company's expertise in safeguarding online privacy proved vital during this time.

Key features of the redesigned ClearVPN

Intuitive one-tap interface for seamless VPN connection

"Optimal Location" algorithm that determines the best server for the user's needs by analyzing factors like location, proximity to servers, service availability, server load, and distance between servers

Access to lightning-fast servers in nearly 50 countries optimized for users' needs

Top-tier encryption with advanced protocols to ensure privacy

Industry-leading security with a strict no-log policy

iOS and macOS widgets for instant VPN connection

Siri Shortcuts integration for automating VPN based on user scenarios

ClearWeb, a new Chrome extension from ClearVPN for blocking ads and online trackers

Supported languages

English

Ukrainian

Spanish

French

German

Availability

ClearVPN is available for $9.99/month or $44.99/year with a free 3-day trial in the US, the price may vary depending on the region.

ClearVPN remains free for all Ukrainians regardless of their geographic location via Diia login.

The subscription allows the use of ClearVPN on up to 6 devices.

Users can download ClearVPN from:

ClearVPN website

Setapp

MacPaw website

Mac App Store

iOS App Store

Google Play Market

The ClearWeb Chrome extension is available on the Chrome Web Store .

System requirements

iOS 14.0 or later

macOS 11.0 or later

Android 6.0 or later

Windows 10 Update 1809 or later

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Crafted with precision and care, MacPaw's innovative products, including CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, ClearVPN, and Spybuster, are meticulously designed to elevate the user experience within the Mac ecosystem. MacPaw is actively engaged in technological research, with a focus on advances in software technology, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Machine Learning (ML), and more, with the goal of transforming research ideas into practical MacPaw products. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, Massachusetts, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded.

