Optical Transceiver Market worth $25.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical transceiver market is valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key factors contributing to the growth of the optical transceiver market include emerging focus on 5G networks, and increasing popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Optical transceivers are uniquely poised to meet the needs of bandwidth-intensive applications such as VR and AR due to their ability to provide high bandwidth and low latency. These devices can efficiently transmit the large volumes of data associated with rendering detailed VR environments or overlaying digital objects onto the real world in AR.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 13.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 25.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form Factor, Data Rate, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Protocol, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Minimizing power consumption Key Market Opportunities Advancements in optical technology Key Market Drivers Emerging focus on 5G networks



The telecommunication segment grew at the second fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for optical transceivers is increasing because of the deployment of 5G networks, which require high bandwidth and low latency. Additionally, the rise of video streaming, online gaming, cloud services, and IoT devices has led to a need for greater bandwidth in telecommunication networks, pushing manufacturers to develop more advanced transceiver technologies.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks require optical transceivers to deliver high-speed broadband internet directly to homes and businesses. As the demand for ultra-fast internet access continues to rise, the need for optical transceivers to support the high bandwidth requirements of FTTH and FTTP deployments is also increasing.

41 Gbps to 100 Gbps data rate segment to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of 5G networks, rising data center traffic, and the proliferation of cloud services are some of the key factors driving the growth of the optical transceiver market. As data-intensive applications continue to expand, there is a growing need for higher-speed optical transceivers to support these requirements. Telecom service providers and data centers are upgrading their networks to accommodate this surge in data traffic, leading to a robust demand for 41Gbps to 100Gbps optical transceivers. Furthermore, advancements in technology and economies of scale make these higher-speed transceivers more accessible and cost-effective, thus contributing to their market growth.

The continuous development of big data, cloud computing, massive video, and 5G applications is leading to an increase in global data traffic. This increase necessitates a network bandwidth upgrade. As a result, the adoption of optical transceivers supporting 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps is gaining momentum.

LC connectors segment to hold the largest share of market in 2023.

The demand for higher bandwidth and faster data rates is driving the growth of the LC optical transceiver market. There is a growing need for compact and high-density optical connectivity solutions as data centers and telecommunication networks continue to expand. The small form factor of LC connectors allows for greater port density on networking equipment, enabling more efficient use of space within data centers and telecommunication facilities.

LC connectors are popular due to their ease of use and reliability. The push-pull mechanism of LC connectors makes them easy to install and remove, reducing the risk of damage to the fibers during connection. This ease of use, combined with their robust design, has made LC connectors a preferred choice for many network engineers and operators.

North America to hold the largest share of the optical transceiver market in 2023.

The optical transceiver industry in North America is mainly driven by data centers, with telecommunications following closely behind. However, the landscape has shifted with the introduction of high-speed pluggable modules. This has led to coherent optical transceivers being adopted in data centers due to their compact size and ability to transmit data at speeds exceeding 100G. North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for optical transceivers throughout the forecast period.

There is a growing demand for optical transceivers across various sectors in North America, including data center applications, telecommunications, consumer electronics (such as laptops, desktops, and smart televisions), internet connectivity, and enterprise applications. This demand is fueled by the need for high data transfer rates; the proliferation of communication devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers with 5G network connectivity; the expanding market for smart devices (such as wearable devices, home assistants, IoT-based home security systems, and gaming consoles); the rise of numerous OTT platforms (such as Netflix and Amazon Prime); and the increasing relevance of data centers. These factors propel the growth of North America's optical transceiver market.

Coherent Corp. (US), INNOLIGHT (China), Accelink Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hisense Broadband, Inc. (China), Lumentum Operations LLC (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Broadcom Inc. (US), Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (Japan), and Intel Corporation (US) are the major players in optical transceiver companies. These players have implemented various strategies to extend their global reach and enhance their market share.

