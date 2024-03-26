Franklin Templeton: Clarion Partners Earns 2024 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Clarion Partners, LLC has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.*

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Clarion Partner's recognition as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award highlights the Firm's energy management program, which utilizes data tracking and benchmarking to drive new strategic initiatives. The Firm surveys our properties to review compliance with benchmarking legislation, track important sustainability data, and facilitate the recommendations of efficiency improvements and pursuit of ENERGY STAR certification where applicable. In 2023, Clarion Partners achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 75 properties and implemented 241 energy efficiency projects, including the installation of shadow meters and LED lighting.**

One of the Firm's projects was the launch of an LED lighting retrofit program to analyze 63 million square feet of assets and identify the best candidates for retrofit opportunities. As of December 2023, 89 retrofit projects had been completed, covering 21 million square feet of industrial warehouses; this initiative is expected to save approximately 9.8 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in energy consumption. In addition, Clarion also piloted enhanced "green" Property Condition Assessments (PCAs) on a select group of assets with the goal of identifying actionable decarbonization opportunities.

"Clarion Partner's goal to improve energy efficiency across our portfolio continues to be the backbone of our sustainability strategy and we are honored to be recognized by ENERGY STAR once again," said Karen Mahrous, Head of ESG for Clarion Partners. "Working together with our ecosystem of stakeholders, we continue to make progress on our top priorities utilizing ENERGY STAR's extensive suite of tools and resources."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

* The 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy, and is valid in perpetuity. Clarion did not pay a fee to apply for this award.

** ENERGY STAR certifications are issued by the U.S. Department of Energy on a rolling basis and are valid for one year. Properties must re-certify to maintain certification standing. These Clarion properties held valid certifications as of December 31, 2023.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $76.6 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is an international investment management firm with subsidiaries that operates as Franklin Templeton serving clients in more than 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's goal is to help clients achieve better outcomes through expertise in investment management, wealth management, and technology solutions. Thanks to its specialized investment managers, the company has developed expertise in all major asset classes on a global scale - including equities, fixed income, alternative solutions and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and over 1,400 investment professionals, the California-based firm has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

