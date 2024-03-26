New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Gordian Group, a premier restructuring investment bank, today announced that Adam Paul is joining the firm as a Senior Managing Director. Adam previously was a senior partner in the Restructuring practice of Kirkland & Ellis and the global co-chair of the Restructuring Group at Mayer Brown.

Peter S. Kaufman, Gordian's President, commented, "Together with our CEO Henry Owsley, I and our partners are excited to have Adam on the team. His depth and breadth of professional relationships is unsurpassed, and he will spearhead our outreach program to the legal community. With his tremendous experience in counseling boards, he will also provide an important perspective in our investment banking engagements."

Adam said, "Having known Peter for well over a decade and working with him and his partners at Gordian, I know the best-in-class reputation and brand that they have built in the industry. I am excited to combine my experience advising on restructuring transactions involving sponsors, public and private companies, and boards of directors over the past 25 years, with such a dynamic platform and with some of the most respected investment bankers in the US."

"As a former sponsor and company-side attorney, I am particularly drawn to Gordian's unique space in the restructuring firmament. By eschewing creditor-side engagements, Gordian alone can provide unconflicted, creative and effective advice to boards and sponsors seeking to advantage shareholders in tough complicated capital structure situations."





About Gordian Group

Gordian Group, LLC is one of the nation's leading independent investment banks specializing in complex and distressed financial advisory work. Gordian Group offers expertise in corporate restructuring and reorganizations, mergers & acquisitions, public and private financings, complex structured finance, and matters requiring opinions and expert testimony. Gordian Group has consistently been named one of the leading national investment banks in financial restructurings by the M&A Advisor, The Deal and Turnarounds & Workouts.

