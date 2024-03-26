Trusted Industry Recognition Reinforces Vetter's Commitment to Excellence

Vetter once again earned the 2024 CDMO Leadership Awards in all six core categories quality, expertise, reliability, capabilities, compatibility and service for big pharma, small pharma and overall respondents. The award reaffirms Vetter's mission to provide the highest possible quality and value for pharma and biotech companies worldwide in their development, manufacturing as well as assembly and packaging of injectables.

"We are dedicated to embodying the characteristics that this award highlights to provide the best to our customers and their patients. We leverage our decades of experience and the expertise of our 6,300 employees to do so," shared Vetter's Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "To be recognized once again by the CDMO Leadership Awards is a testament that we are living out our company mission in the work we do every day."

In fact, with a result of 1,002 million in completed orders over the past financial year, Vetter has successfully reached to surpass the one billion sales threshold. This confirms the strong commitment to stable customer relationships and ongoing sustainable growth.

The awards program provides a unique representation of the level of excellence offered to customers, as honorees are selected based on customer evaluations of the CDMOs they have worked with over the past 18 months. Now in its 13th year, Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader's CDMO Leadership Awards provide its audiences with accurate and dependable customer feedback to help them select a reputable partner for their development, manufacturing and packaging needs.

"As drug owners are increasingly counting on CDMOs to provide unwavering access to supply chains, appropriate infrastructure, and proven processes, the CDMO Leadership Awards reflect our commitment to act as their outsourcing partner of choice," said Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. "We are proud that this further instills a sense of confidence in our trustworthiness among our current and future customers."

Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair of Outsourced Pharma added: "Drug and therapy sponsors had much to be concerned with during the last 12 months or so. There was still supply-chain uncertainty, ever-growing novelty in platforms and processes requiring new skill sets and technologies, and the speed of everything seemed to accelerate. Through it all, CDMOs stayed focused and also adapted to customer and market needs. Those best at serving their customers and thus patients are recognized as the 2024 CDMO Leadership Award winners."

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership award ortherecognitionas Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

