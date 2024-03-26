Unified Office Expands Sentiment Analysis Offering with AI-Powered Whisper Coaching

AI Meets Voice, Powering Voice-driven Insights

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Unified Office, a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications, IoT, AI, and business analytics services, announced today at the 2024 Enterprise Connect Conference an expansion of their TCNIQTM Sentiment Analysis offering. This significant expansion of TCNIQTM harnesses the power of AI to transform voice interactions by creating the ability to coach employees in real-time, improving their ability to optimally communicate a company's messaging and brand to its customers.

This AI-based offering analyzes phone conversations to provide advice to managers in real-time so they can intervene to rectify a situation before the call is completed. It provides AI-based, virtual whisper coaching to employees on how to provide better customer service, reward loyalty, or cross or up sell products and services while they still have the customer on the line. TCNIQTM also scores phone calls for employee performance and customer sentiment and provides the score to managers instantly.

"This offering is a key component of our Voice is the Future vision for business communications," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "We avoid common AI mistakes that could negatively impact customer interactions by having a vertical market focus. Unlike other large AI language models, we develop vertically focused small language models that are relevant to our customers' business. This helps to ensure not only accuracy but also produces actionable output relevant to their specific needs. AI has already analyzed our emails, shopping history, travel routes but until recently voice has been an afterthought yet it's the most important form of communication."

Unified Office's Sentiment Analysis/TCNIQTM features now include:

Prior to this, managers had to be on calls with employees to coach them in real-time or they had to spend hours going through recorded messages. This approach could not scale beyond a handful of employees. All Unified Office services are offered on their Total Connect NowSM platform, an easy-to-use, managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and AI-based business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business.

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime. All Unified Office services benefit from real-time business analytics and alerting so customers can see how their business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

