Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 15:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Default Fund - New requirement by April 1st, 2024

A new requirement will take place April 1st 2024 and is presented in the
Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium
INET Clearing Workstation. 

The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required
Contribution (2024-04-01)". 

If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement,
please make sure you meet your requirement on time. 

Important: Nasdaq Clearing Default Fund payments are automated. All manual
contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq Clearing's bank or
CSD/ICSD accounts no later than 09:30 CET on April 2nd, transactions to the
Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund
custody account number). If no manual payment is received and booked on the
Default Fund custody account by 09:30 CET, a direct debit instruction will be
issued towards your account for which Nasdaq Clearing holds Power of Attorney,
the automated transactions will be presented in the Cash Optimization report.
In case of an automated payment make sure your settlement bank account holds
sufficient funds to cover the instructed direct debit by 11:00 CET. 

Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure
you are using the correct one. 

Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will
reduce the collateral balance accordingly. If deficit on the default fund
account no adjusted base collateral will apply. 

For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit
the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities:

Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com +47 6710 8426

Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.