MicroAge Unveils MicroAge Government Solutions

The new subsidiary reinforces the organization's commitment to serving federal sector clients with innovative technology solutions and services.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / MicroAge® proudly announces the launch of MicroAge Government Solutions. This strategic move underscores the organization's increased investment and expansion in serving the government sector. The transformation aligns with MicroAge's steadfast dedication to providing innovative and tailored solutions to address the evolving needs of federal clients.





MicroAge Government Solutions

MicroAge Government Solutions

MicroAge has appointed Scott Blasenak to spearhead this initiative and lead the federal government team. Scott brings more than two decades of experience building top-performing teams and creating value for clients and associates.

MicroAge Government Solutions has further invested in its efforts to serve federal clients by adding additional account managers, enhancing the organization's capacity to deliver unparalleled service and support to its growing clientele. The growth initiative also focuses on expanding relationships with long-term trusted partners, like NetApp, to help government entities leverage transformative technology and service solutions.

The expansion of MicroAge's presence in the government sector is driven by the increasing demand for specialized technology solutions in critical areas. MicroAge is uniquely positioned to address challenges faced by federal clients, including:

Protecting Critical Data Infrastructure and Assets - Fortification and security of data infrastructure and processes to safeguard against evolving threats.

Adoption, Use, and Management of New AI Technologies - Assisting government entities in securely incorporating and managing innovative technologies.

Improved Client Experience - Enhancing client experience by providing easy access to critical data when and how it's needed, ensuring efficient and reliable operations.

"Our experience serving federal clients has positioned us as a trusted partner in addressing complex challenges," said Larry Fulop, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology. "MicroAge Government Solutions is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing technology solutions for the federal government, ushering in a new era of innovation, security, and client satisfaction."

About MicroAge

As a full-service solutions integrator, MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive digital environment. MicroAge is a Microsoft Solution Partner recognized annually by Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

Custom Storage LLC is now operating under Custom Storage LLC dba MicroAge Government Solutions.

Contact Information

Andrea Hill

Director of Communications & Brand Management

andrea.hill@microage.com

480-366-2468

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on newswire.com.