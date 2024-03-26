California Olive Oil Council Hosts Successful Annual Member Meeting and Announces Winners of 16th Annual Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition

CLOVIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Last weekend, the California Olive Oil Council (COOC) convened its first in-person Annual Member Meeting since 2019, drawing industry leaders such as UC Davis Olive Center Executive Director Javier Fernandez Salvador and President of the American Olive Oil Producers Association (AOOPA) Kimberly Houlding. The two-day event delved into critical regulatory and research updates, recent marketing efforts, and the burgeoning landscape of California's extra virgin olive oil industry.
(L-R) Marilyn Cowley, CEO of PREM PR & Social; Vincent Ricchiuti, COO of Enzo Olive Oil; and Cher Watte Angulo, Exec. Director of California Grown
Additionally, the COOC proudly revealed the Best of Show, Best in Class, Gold, and Silver medalists of its 16th Annual Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition. This esteemed competition highlights the excellence of olive oil producers statewide, focusing exclusively on extra virgin olive oils from the 2023 harvest season.
Best of Show:
- The Ranch at Birch Creek: Italian Blend
Best in Class:
- Italian Blends: The Ranch at Birch Creek - Italian Blend
- Italian Single Varietal: Marcum Olive Oil - Itrana EVOO
- Spanish Single Varietals: Basque Away - 100% Arbequina
- Spanish Blends: High Top Ranch LLC - High Top Ranch EVOO
- Other Blends: Basque Away - Arbequina-Mission
- Other Single Variety: Wild Groves - Ascolano
Gold Medalists:
- Basque Away - California Mission
- Basque Away - 100% Arbequina
- Basque Away - Arbequina-Mission
- Calistoga Press - Calistoga Press EVOO
- Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Delicate
- Gold Ridge Organic Farms - Picholine Blend
- High Top Ranch LLC - High Top Ranch EVOO
- Jubaea Estate - Tuscan Blend
- Macala Orchards - Sicilian
- Macala Orchards - Italian
- Marcum Olive Oil - Coratina EVOO
- Marcum Olive Oil - Itrana EVOO
- The Ranch at Birch Creek - Italian Blend
- The Ranch at Birch Creek - Estate Blend
- Rio Bravo Ranch - Miller's Reserve
- The Sunshine Olive Oil Co., LLC - Miller's Blend
- Tofino Estate - Supremo
- Wild Groves - Ascolano
- Wild Groves - Coratina
- Wild Groves - A2 Fruity Blend
Silver Medalists:
- Badass Olive Oil - Badass Olive Oil
- Corto - Truly
- Dogtown Olive Oil - Dogtown EVOO
- Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Medium
- Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Bold
- Golden Harvest Estates - Golden Harvest Estates EVOO
- Little Paradise Farm - EVOO Organic Olive Oil
- LMR Wine Estates - Napa Valley Select
- OH Olive Oil - OH Organic Olive Oil
- Orange Blossom Family Farms - Tuscan Blend
- Rio Bravo Ranch - Picual
- Rio Bravo Ranch - Coratina
- The Sunshine Olive Oil Co., LLC - Tuscan Blend
The COOC Board of Directors has extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, remarking, "Congratulations to all of the 2024 COOC Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition winners. The COOC members are dedicated to crafting exceptional extra virgin olive oils through adherence to best practices, resulting in numerous award-winning oils. We express our gratitude to consumers and retailers for their unwavering support of 100% California-certified extra virgin olive oil."
For more information on the COOC, please visit https://cooc.com/about-the-seal/cooc-competition/.
