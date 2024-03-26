California Olive Oil Council Hosts Successful Annual Member Meeting and Announces Winners of 16th Annual Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition

CLOVIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Last weekend, the California Olive Oil Council (COOC) convened its first in-person Annual Member Meeting since 2019, drawing industry leaders such as UC Davis Olive Center Executive Director Javier Fernandez Salvador and President of the American Olive Oil Producers Association (AOOPA) Kimberly Houlding. The two-day event delved into critical regulatory and research updates, recent marketing efforts, and the burgeoning landscape of California's extra virgin olive oil industry.

16th Annual COOC Members Meeting

(L-R) Marilyn Cowley, CEO of PREM PR & Social; Vincent Ricchiuti, COO of Enzo Olive Oil; and Cher Watte Angulo, Exec. Director of California Grown

Additionally, the COOC proudly revealed the Best of Show, Best in Class, Gold, and Silver medalists of its 16th Annual Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition. This esteemed competition highlights the excellence of olive oil producers statewide, focusing exclusively on extra virgin olive oils from the 2023 harvest season.

Best of Show:

The Ranch at Birch Creek: Italian Blend

Best in Class:

Italian Blends : The Ranch at Birch Creek - Italian Blend

: The Ranch at Birch Creek - Italian Blend Italian Single Varietal : Marcum Olive Oil - Itrana EVOO

: Marcum Olive Oil - Itrana EVOO Spanish Single Varietals : Basque Away - 100% Arbequina

: Basque Away - 100% Arbequina Spanish Blends : High Top Ranch LLC - High Top Ranch EVOO

: High Top Ranch LLC - High Top Ranch EVOO Other Blends : Basque Away - Arbequina-Mission

: Basque Away - Arbequina-Mission Other Single Variety: Wild Groves - Ascolano

Gold Medalists:

Basque Away - California Mission

Basque Away - 100% Arbequina

Basque Away - Arbequina-Mission

Calistoga Press - Calistoga Press EVOO

Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Delicate

Gold Ridge Organic Farms - Picholine Blend

High Top Ranch LLC - High Top Ranch EVOO

Jubaea Estate - Tuscan Blend

Macala Orchards - Sicilian

Macala Orchards - Italian

Marcum Olive Oil - Coratina EVOO

Marcum Olive Oil - Itrana EVOO

The Ranch at Birch Creek - Italian Blend

The Ranch at Birch Creek - Estate Blend

Rio Bravo Ranch - Miller's Reserve

The Sunshine Olive Oil Co., LLC - Miller's Blend

Tofino Estate - Supremo

Wild Groves - Ascolano

Wild Groves - Coratina

Wild Groves - A2 Fruity Blend

Silver Medalists:

Badass Olive Oil - Badass Olive Oil

Corto - Truly

Dogtown Olive Oil - Dogtown EVOO

Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Medium

Enzo Olive Oil Co. - Bold

Golden Harvest Estates - Golden Harvest Estates EVOO

Little Paradise Farm - EVOO Organic Olive Oil

LMR Wine Estates - Napa Valley Select

OH Olive Oil - OH Organic Olive Oil

Orange Blossom Family Farms - Tuscan Blend

Rio Bravo Ranch - Picual

Rio Bravo Ranch - Coratina

The Sunshine Olive Oil Co., LLC - Tuscan Blend

The COOC Board of Directors has extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, remarking, "Congratulations to all of the 2024 COOC Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition winners. The COOC members are dedicated to crafting exceptional extra virgin olive oils through adherence to best practices, resulting in numerous award-winning oils. We express our gratitude to consumers and retailers for their unwavering support of 100% California-certified extra virgin olive oil."

For more information on the COOC, please visit https://cooc.com/about-the-seal/cooc-competition/.

Interact With the California Olive Oil Council:

Visit our website: https://cooc.com

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOliveOilCouncil

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/californiaevoo

Contact Information

Savanna Meinert

PR Manager

savanna@premprsocial.com

(559) 512-6551

SOURCE: California Olive Oil Council (COOC)

View the original press release on newswire.com.