Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Granted Sixth Patent for Drug Diversion Surveillance Technology

New Patent Granted Assists Hospitals With Greater Coverage to Support Drug Diversion Prevention

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Protenus, provider of the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, today announced a new grant of a U.S. patent that supports its ongoing efforts to deliver drug diversion surveillance technology that enables hospitals and health systems to be more efficient and proactively eliminate risk to their organization and patients.

The new grant of U.S. Patent No. 11,923,062 is titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Drug Dispensing Systems." With this patent, Protenus now holds six granted U.S. patents covering various techniques for detecting anomalous drug dispensing events. For example, the newly granted patent covers numerous techniques such as using pattern-based algorithms to identify hidden drug misappropriation events as part of an AI-driven approach.

"Our research estimates that one in 100 healthcare employees are diverting narcotics away from patient care," states Nick Culbertson, CEO and co-founder of Protenus. He continues, "Our award-winning drug diversion surveillance solution has consistently demonstrated the ability to surface diversion concerns early without inundating staff with manual processes. This new patent reflects our novel approach to bolstering our customers' diversion monitoring strategies."

Protenus now holds more than a dozen granted U.S. patents covering various key aspects of patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance technologies, along with several other pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

Any licensing inquiries or other questions about the Protenus patent portfolio should be directed to Amy Much, Protenus' General Counsel, at amy.much@protenus.com.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus was awarded Best in KLAS for both patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions two years in a row (2023-2024), is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on X (Twitter) @Protenus.

