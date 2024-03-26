Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) celebrates the 2nd Annual National Governance Professionals Day on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, along with its 30th anniversary year, and is doing so under the theme - "Three decades of excellence: Honoring governance professionals in shaping a resilient future".

Marked as the last Wednesday of March each year, National Governance Professionals Day was launched with an aim to bring awareness and to celebrate Canadian Governance Professionals for their outstanding contributions to ensuring excellence in governance in Canadian organizations.

Who are governance professionals? They hold various titles from: Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Secretary, Corporate Counsel, Executive Director, Head of Compliance, Risk, Legal, and they are responsible for: implementing governance policies and procedures, monitoring compliance, supporting the Board and its committee meetings and processes, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability and managing the space between the Board and Management… among many other key contributions.

They play a crucial role in ensuring that an organization is operating in an efficient, ethical, and compliant manner and that the organization is following leading governance practices to protect it from potential risks. Governance professionals have undergone a remarkable evolution over the last 30 years and GPC recognizes the key role that they play in organizations across all sectors of Canada's economy.

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) said, "The 2nd Annual National Governance Professionals Day is an opportunity to honour and acknowledge the dedication, expertise, and commitment of governance professionals across the country. We are proud to have launched this initiative to emphasize the value these individuals bring to their Boards and organizations in a highly challenging business environment."

GPC invites all organizations, stakeholders, and individuals to join us in celebrating the 2nd Annual National Governance Professionals Day by recognizing their efforts and highlighting their significant contributions.

Post on LinkedIn and X under the hashtag GovernanceProfessionalsDay and tag us to join in the conversation!

Click HERE for more information on National Governance Professionals Day and how to observe it.

Some of our local chapters across Canada are also celebrating National Governance Professionals Day in their respective cities with fun and interesting in-person events.

Click HERE to know your how your local chapter is celebrating National Governance Professionals Day this year.

