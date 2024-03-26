Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Aubagne, France, March 26, 2024
Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
At today's combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders have granted discharge to all directors by a large majority and approved the renewal of the appointments as Directors of Susan Dexter and Anne-Marie Graffin for a three-year term of office.
From March 26, 2024, onwards, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman; René Fáber, CEO; Pascale Boissel; Susan Dexter; Romaine Fernandes; Anne-Marie Graffin; Lothar Kappich; and Henri Riey.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech shareholders approve dividend proposal
Furthermore, the shareholders approved all resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2023. The total profit distributed will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.
Financial calendar
April 18, 2024 Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024
July 19, 2024 Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024
October 17, 2024 Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
