Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK73 | ISIN: SE0015242896 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JE
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,774 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOKRAFT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOKRAFT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 16:22
5 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Biokraft International AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Biokraft International AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Biokraft International AB from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market. 

Short name:   BIOGAS   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015242896
----------------------------
Order book ID: 211324   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be
April 8, 2024. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.