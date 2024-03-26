Regions Bank: 'Say Yes to Opportunities'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Regions Bank

Regions leaders meet with students at UAB's Collat School of Business to share career advice and insight.

Photo by Kaleb Garner

By Amy Andrews

Ask for help, keep learning, build a network and be open to new perspectives.

These are some of the career tips Regions leaders recently shared with students at University of Alabama at Birmingham's Collat School of Business.

Highlighting their diverse experience at and outside of Regions, the leaders of Regions Technology, Operations, Digital and Data group provided soon-to-be UAB graduates with a view into the trajectory of their careers, the challenges new technologies like AI pose in the workplace, and the advice they wish others would have shared with them before joining the workforce.

It's okay to ask for help and don't think you have to have it all figured out. Dan Massey, Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer

Say yes to opportunities, even the ones that might seem overwhelming, uncomfortable, maybe even a little scary - those are the ones to explore. Regan Liggins, head of Enterprise Operations & Technology Risk

The proximity of UAB to Regions Headquarters makes Regions a contender for UAB students when looking for that first job after graduation - and the students seized on the moment to ask the leaders what it's like to work at Regions and why should they consider Regions as an employer?

Regions is like the Goldilocks of companies-it's just the right size that you can specialize in your area of expertise, but still have projects and opportunities to do other things that interest you. Melissa Dabb, head of Cloud and Infrastructure

I get to see the impact I'm making with our associates through mentoring and developing them to be their best. Nathan Davis, head of Technology - Enterprise Systems and Services

It's all about the people. I was recruited from another company and the people have made the move to Regions a career highlight. Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Serving the community is central to Regions' mission of making life better for its customers and the neighborhoods where we live and work. Through the Regions Institute of Financial Education at UAB and the partnership with the Collat School of Business, Regions is honored to bring experience and expertise to help students, faculty and the greater UAB community.

