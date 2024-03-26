The Israeli government said that earlier this month, for several minutes, renewable energy accounted for most of the nation's energy production. In particular, solar covered 45% of total generation. For the first time in history, most electricity in Israel was produced from renewable sources, the country's Ministry for Energy and Infrastructure said in a LinkedIn post. It happened on March 12, 2024, with renewable energy accounting for 51% of total production. According to data from the Israel Independent System Operator (Noga), renewable production stood at 3,997. 97 MW, out of a total of 7,821. ...

