Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
26.03.2024 | 16:46
Risk Management: Risk Management 7/24: Collateral haircut updates

New haircuts will apply from April 3, 2024

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral
Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. 

In addition, an amendment has been made to the Collateral List (Appendix 14) to
specify that Svenska Depåbevis (sdb) are no longer allowed as equity
collateral. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207364
