Risk Management: Risk Management 7/24: Collateral haircut updates

New haircuts will apply from April 3, 2024 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. In addition, an amendment has been made to the Collateral List (Appendix 14) to specify that Svenska Depåbevis (sdb) are no longer allowed as equity collateral. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207364