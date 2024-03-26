MDM Permian, Inc.: MDM Permian Inc. Announces the Appointment of Michael Cohen to its Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / MDM Permian Inc. (OTC PINK:MDMP), an-and-coming player in the development and exploration of the Permian and East Texas Basins, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Cohen to its Advisory Board, effective immediately. Mr. Cohen brings with him a distinguished career of over 35 years in the investment banking industry, having contributed significantly to the success of numerous high-profile financial institutions and their clients.

Throughout his illustrious career, Michael Cohen has demonstrated expertise and leadership in the investment banking sector. He has served in pivotal roles at prestigious firms such as Lehman Brothers and Oppenheimer, among other securities companies, where he honed his skills in financial structuring and strategic investment. His vast experience encompasses raising capital through initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary offerings, and private placements; marking him as a veteran in the field of corporate finance.

Mr. Cohen's client portfolio is a testament to his broad influence and capability, including institutional and corporate clients, as well as ultra-high net worth individuals. Furthermore, his collaborative efforts with money managers and hedge fund managers in fund-raising activities have been instrumental in the growth and success of a myriad of investment initiatives.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael Cohen to our Advisory Board," said Mark T. Warner, President and CEO of MDM Permian, Inc. "Michael's extensive background in investment banking and his proven track record of successful capital raising will be invaluable to our team as we continue to expand and develop our projects in the Permian and East Texas Basins. His strategic insights and deep understanding of the financial markets will undoubtedly contribute to the acceleration of our growth strategy and the enhancement of shareholder value."

MDM Permian is confident that Mr. Cohen's appointment will enrich the company's strategic planning and execution, driving further success in its endeavors within the energy sector. The company looks forward to benefiting from his expertise and leadership as it navigates the dynamic and evolving landscape of the oil and gas industry.

About MDM Permian, Inc.

MDM Permian, Inc. is dedicated to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian and East Texas Basins. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, MDM Permian is committed to utilizing advanced technologies and sustainable practices to unlock the vast potential of this critical energy resource for the United States.

