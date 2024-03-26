Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for 2024 Mutual Fund Provider of The Year by the Wealth Professional Awards.

Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM said, "I am incredibly proud of the entire team at NCM for all of their hard work and dedication towards creating a strong and positive client experience"

Mutual Fund Provider of the Year is awarded to the mutual fund company that consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and industry best practices over the last 12 months.

Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing at NCM said, "This is our fourth nomination for Mutual Fund Provider of the Year in the past 6 years at NCM. We are incredibly proud of this industry recognition."

The winners of the Wealth Professional Awards will be announced on June 6th at The Liberty Grand in Toronto. http://wpawards.ca/

About NCM Investments

NCM is made for advice. We are an award-winning investment manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that complement mainstream funds and ETFs. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we work closely with financial advisors who agree.

