Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), proudly announces the appointment of Daniel Campbell as an Advisor to the Scientific Research Board of its subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. As a leading member of the Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) communities, and a respected author for the esteemed NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, Mr. Campbell brings a wealth of expertise aimed at propelling innovation and strategic growth within AiMining.

Daniel Campbell currently heads Generative AI development and Executive Operations at Transposed AI as CEO and Head of ML Engineering. The entertainment-tech SaaS firm, most known for its involvement in the creation of popular AI hit "Heart on my Sleeve", leads a revolution of the music production industry through its development of novel Variational Autoencoder (VAE) and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) technologies.

Notably, under Mr. Campbell's strategic guidance, the company achieved a remarkable 198.5% reduction in inference cost through pioneering GPU-splitting techniques. Mr. Campbell's appointment brings a multi-faceted technical talent to our Research Board, providing deep visibility into the advancement of AI in vocal replication and audio reconstruction.

Previously, Mr. Campbell held tenure at the Royal Bank of Canada leading its AI Strategy and Technical Development. This included senior responsibilities implementing guardrails for safe and ethical usage of generative neural networks, as well as advising AI policy to the Canadian Minister of Innovation for Bill C-27 and the AI in Data Act (AIDA).

Mr. Campbell throughout his tenure acted as RBC's lead contact to NVIDIA, designed key systems with the vendor's A100 and SuperPod infrastructure to develop MLOps technical program across its global enterprises and enable research at RBC's Borealis AI.

As an author of the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute AI Certification Series, Mr. Campbell significantly contributed to the development of course and exam materials focused on ML Platform design and management, Neural Network architecture, and cost-reduction strategies for AI workloads, thus enhancing educational offerings accessible across the industry.

Mr. Campbell's consultancy roles extend to advising VC firms and Fortune 500 companies on AI and cloud technology, leveraging his expertise in bias training, deep learning, as well as AWS & Openshift to navigate clients through intricate AI initiatives.

Expressing his vision for AiMining Technologies, Daniel Campbell stated, "It is no secret that I am devotedly 'forward-thinking' when it comes to the AI industry, always of the belief that focusing on the next step is critical. It's with pleasure that I announce my position as Technical Board Advisor to AiMining, a team I've found to be equally as focused on improving that next step, truly pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. Together, we can develop impactful solutions that drive positive change."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed enthusiasm regarding Daniel's appointment, stating, "The future of AI policy in North America is a key focus of AiMining. We are delighted to welcome Daniel Campbell to AiMining Technologies as an Advisor and recognize his extensive experience in AI policy and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our AI initiatives and fostering growth within the company."

Daniel Campbell's appointment signifies AiMining Technologies' steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the AI sector. His seasoned expertise and strategic leadership are poised to bolster the company's mission of advancing responsible AI development and spearheading new advancements in artificial intelligence.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies and recognized as a Nvidia Inception Partner, as well as being chosen for the Microsoft start-up Founders Hub, stands as a pioneering force in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement. With a specialized applied research lab fostering collaboration with prestigious institutions and a commercialization program tailored for market interaction, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology repertoire. Our dedication lies in propelling responsible AI development to new heights.

