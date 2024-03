Today, on 26 March 2024, the new business name of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS - TKM Grupp AS - was entered in the commercial register. In connection with the change of business name, a new revision of the articles of association was also approved.

The purpose of changing the business name is the aim of creating greater clarity for shareholders and the public that TKM Grupp includes several different business lines.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000