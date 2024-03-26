Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.03.24
08:11 Uhr
4,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2504,61017:50
26.03.2024 | 17:10
117 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM 
26-March-2024 / 15:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 26 March 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 2024 
Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed and 
downloaded online at: 
 
AGM | Dalata 
 
The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available 
for inspection at; 
 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post. 
 
The AGM will be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Docklands, Dublin on 25 April 2024 at 
11.30 am. Shareholders are welcome to attend in person or may access the AGM and ask questions via a virtual meeting 
platform. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312108 
EQS News ID:  1867865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)

