Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc. Embarks on Significant Expansion Following Blackrock Midstream's Strong Revenue Performance

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADHI) is delighted to announce that Blackrock Midstream, a valuable addition to its portfolio, has achieved a remarkable revenue milestone of over $54 million since its acquisition. Furthermore, we are proud to report an increase in revenues of over 10% since the end of the last fiscal year. This significant achievement reflects the company's commitment to driving growth and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Arsenal is now advancing a strategic initiative to expand the business by constructing a processing plant in South Texas. This expansion is part of a broader plan to vertically integrate additional services and foster increased profitability for the company.

Strategic Advantages of the New Processing Plant:

Enhances Arsenal's service capabilities while driving down logistical expenses.

Enables the reclamation and repurposing of waste products, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Positions the company to benefit from the expected increase in exploration activities in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

It is estimated to increase Arsenal's annual earnings to well over $1 million per plant, significantly bolstering the company's financial performance.

To support the development and financial structuring of the South Texas plant, Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc. has secured the expertise of a leading consulting firm, specializing in capital raises and financial strategy. Additionally, the company has appointed a securities attorney tasked with preparing documentation for registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed capital raise of approximately $4 million, comprising project equity and warrants in ADHI, is a testament to Arsenal's growth strategy and confidence in its future profitability.

Reflecting on the impact of the net zero processing plant, Ryan Messer, CEO of Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc., shared, "The establishment of our net zero processing plant is a significant step towards redefining industry standards for sustainability and profitability. This facility is not just an investment in Arsenal's future but a testament to our commitment to our stakeholders and the planet. By minimizing environmental impact and maximizing resource utilization, we're setting a new benchmark for the industry, demonstrating that financial performance and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand."

This fundraising endeavor is instrumental in realizing the potential of the South Texas plant and underscores Arsenal's proactive approach to capturing market opportunities.

For more information and updates on Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI) and its transformative projects, please visit our website at www.arsenalholdings.io.

Contact Information:

Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.

Ryan Messer

Phone: 512-839-8169

Email: ir@arsenholdings.io

Website: arsenalholdings.io

X: @Arsenal_ADHI

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com