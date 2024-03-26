DKSH Management Ltd.
Zurich, Switzerland, March 26, 2024 - DKSH's shareholders have voted in favor of all motions at the company's 91st Annual General Meeting by a solid majority. In total, 175 shareholders were present and a total of 52,929,311 shares, equaling 81.38% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
