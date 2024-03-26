Xebra Brands Ltd Executes Manufacturing Agreement with Restorative Botanicals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a cannabis company, is excited to announce the signing of a manufacturing agreement on March 22, 2024 with Restorative Botanicals, a leading provider of premium CBD products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Xebra as it enhances its product portfolio with it's first Mexican product launch of premium CBD tinctures.

Under the terms of the agreement, Restorative Botanicals will manufacture a bespoke CBD tincture exclusively for the Elements CBD brand, leveraging their expertise in crafting high-quality, cannabinoid-infused products. The CBD tinctures, tailored to meet Xebra's specifications, will offer consumers a premium wellness solution aimed at delivering on consumer needs.

The CBD products will be manufactured in the US, allowing Xebra to import finished products prior to receiving all federally approved confirmations from the COFEPRIS for domestically produced products. Xebra's long-term goal remains to manufacture locally in Mexico, but as consumers and retailers eagerly await domestically produced products, Xebra unlocks another commercial route through their import authorizations to satisfy these consumer needs. Xebra will introduce these Element branded products to prime the retail and commercial pathways in Mexico and lay the foundation for greater expansion and lower cost of production once domestic products are manufactured.

Restorative Botanicals is renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation in the CBD industry. With a focus on natural ingredients and sustainable practices, Restorative Botanicals has earned a reputation for delivering premium CBD products that prioritise consumer well-being.

The bespoke CBD tincture crafted by Restorative Botanicals for Xebra will feature:

High-quality, broad-spectrum CBD extract sourced from organic hemp

Meticulously selected botanical ingredients for enhanced efficacy and flavor

Rigorous testing and quality assurance measures to ensure potency and purity

Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands Ltd, commented, "We are excited to partner with Restorative Botanicals to commercialize our unique product offerings ahead of domestic production. This collaboration ignites a commercial pathway to revenue by allowing our team to unlock the Mexican CBD market and start forging partnerships with retailers and commercial outlets."

For more information, please contact:

Rodrigo Gallardo Interim CEO

+1 (833) XEBRA 88

ir@xebrabrands.com

