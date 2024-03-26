Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
ASM International NV: ASM announces the availability of the 2024 AGM materials


Almere, The Netherlands
March 26, 2024


ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting scheduled for Monday May 13, 2024 (AGM) is now available on ASM's website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Van der Valk Hotel in Almere, located at Veluwezoom 45, 1327 AK in Almere, the Netherlands.

The AGM can be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow (view and hear only) the meeting through our live webcast.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, approvals of:

- the annual accounts of 2023;
- the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.75 (two euros and seventy-five cents) per common share;
- the reappointment of Mr. Lamouche and the appointment of Ms. Micki and Mr. Van den Brink as members of the Supervisory Board;
- the appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as auditor for the financial year 2025;
- a change of the remuneration policy for, and remuneration of, the Supervisory Board;
- a proposal to withdraw common shares and
- an amendment to ASM's articles of association.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 15, 2024. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,428,548 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 214,032 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 49,214,516.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20240326 ASM announces availability of the 2024 AGM materials (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5b2778a-7ae8-433c-a0f4-df3a5e550a10)

