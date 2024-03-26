San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it will participate in The LD Micro Invitational XIV, presenting and holding one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The conference will be held at the Sofitel New York from April 8-9, 2024.

Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Heritage Global, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, "We're delighted to be participating in The LD Micro Invitational XIV. This event offers us a valuable opportunity to engage with investors, showcase our distinct strengths, and illuminate what sets Heritage apart as a company poised for future success. We're eager to engage in meaningful discussions, share details around our strategic initiatives, and demonstrate why investors should be excited about the direction in which Heritage Global is heading."

Interested parties can register to watch the presentation virtually here.

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, and charged-off account receivable portfolios through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203/972.9200

InvestorRelations@hginc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203030

SOURCE: LD Micro