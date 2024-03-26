Enapter has secured four new orders for its AEM Nexus 1000 megawatt-class electrolyzer, while Fraunhofer IWU says it has started working on electron beam welding technology to overcome the speed limitations of laser beam scanner welding. Enapter has secured four new orders for its megawatt-class electrolyzer, the AEM Nexus 1000. The German-Italian electrolyzer company said that it will supply three 1 MW AEM Nexus multicore-class units to the logistics company CFFT, including the operation of a harbor near Rome. It noted that the deal with CFFT is the largest single order from Europe in its history. ...

