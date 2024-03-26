China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says that the nation's cumulative PV capacity hit 646. 2 GW at the end of February. The NEA said that PV installations surged in January and February to 36. 72 GW, up 80% year on year. China's cumulative solar capacity reached 646. 2 GW at the end of February. The nation added 216. 88 GW of new PV capacity in 2023, up 148. 12% from 2022. In 2022, the country added 87. 41 GW of solar. DMEGC has outlined its PV shipment projections for 2024, with more than 2 GW expected to be shipped in the first quarter and around 6 GW in the first half. The company ...

