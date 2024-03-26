retarus Inc.: Retarus Expands Strategic Collaboration With Canadian TELCO Provider ThinkTel

Inclusion of sites in Edmonton, Alberta, and Frankfurt/Main in Germany increases geographical diversity

SECAUCUS, N.J. / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Retarus has expanded its collaboration with longstanding carrier partner ThinkTel. Independent connections between multiple data centers in Canada and Germany makes the worldwide Retarus fax network even more resilient in the event of a disruption and ensures optimum quality for last mile delivery. All Retarus Cloud Fax customers communicating to or from Canada stand to benefit.

ThinkTel, a division of Distributel, has long been a permanent fixture in Retarus' globe-spanning carrier network. In recent years, the demand for secure fax transmission to Canada has risen steadily. Thus far, there has already been a dependable, managed connection between the data centers of ThinkTel, in Toronto, and Retarus, in Munich. Now, the companies' sites in Edmonton and Frankfurt have been added. This will facilitate intelligent load balancing, an increase in capacity, and a corresponding rise in the service level, which will immediately benefit all Retarus customers communicating to or from Canada.

"We are proud to provide our customers with increased connection capacities between Europe and Canada. As a result, the communication between European and Canadian companies via the Retarus Cloud Fax platform has become even more resistant to potential disruption. With the highest possible quality. So that every message sent is sure to arrive!" comments Martin Hager, founder and CEO of Retarus. "In ThinkTel, we've got a longstanding, reliable partner to achieve precisely that."

The heart of the Retarus Messaging Platform is the company's own infrastructure in seven data centers distributed around the globe. These sites are connected through dedicated lines leased from various Tier 1 carriers, complemented by local providers, to ensure optimum quality at all times for customers with exacting requirements.

