Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - This year, Gebrüder Weiss, a leading global logistics provider, again invites cyclists to participate in the company's international cycling campaign, "GWcycles." The ambitious goal of the sports competition in 2024 is cycling to the moon and back. International participants have until September 30 to cover the distance of 768,800 kilometers (477,710 miles).

As in previous years, GWcycles combines this athletic challenge with environmental protection. The international transport company will plant another 7,000 trees in Nicaragua for the kilometers covered by the participants. In the two previous rounds, a total of 13,000 trees have been planted in Togo and Nicaragua. By planting these corporate forests, Gebrüder Weiss makes an important and active contribution to a climate-friendly future.

"At Gebrüder Weiss, we believe in sustainable mobility, and as a global logistics company, we are enthusiastic about moving things together," Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss, describes the essential motivation and targets of GWcycles. "So far, our cycling community has accomplished spectacular results each year; they enjoy exercising and actively contributing to environmental protection. We are looking forward to this year's competition."

Following the previous year's campaign, which ended with a surprising success - more than 15 times around the world - the company is challenging the participants of the 2024 competition to cycle to the moon and back. There is a main prize, as well as other attractive prizes for seven different challenges. Anyone can participate in the competition. The number of kilometers completed will be recorded and calculated in a cycling app. Click here to find the relevant app: www.gw-world.com/de/cycling-around-the-world. Simply download, register, and get started.

Cycling to the moon and back: as of March 25, 2024, Gebrüder Weiss starts a new cycling competition (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Gnaudschun)

Employee Roman Bratek from Budmerice / Slovakia. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Employee Šárka Hálová in front of the Gebrüder Weiss hydrogen truck in Prague / Czech Republic (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Last year, 7,000 trees were planted in cooperation with PRIMAKLIMA in Nicaragua. In the third year of the "GWcycles" campaign, we intend to double this figure. (Source: PRIMAKLIMA)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

