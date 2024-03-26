Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,530 Euro
-0,025
-4,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,55519:20
Dow Jones News
26.03.2024 | 18:40
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-March-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         46.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.0954p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 359,043,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (359,043,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      46.0954p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
542                46.10       12:35:17          00069370473TRLO0      XLON 
11065               46.10       12:42:46          00069370640TRLO0      XLON 
50121               46.10       12:42:50          00069370659TRLO0      XLON 
8455               46.10       12:42:50          00069370660TRLO0      XLON 
16020               46.10       13:04:54          00069371163TRLO0      XLON 
16460               46.10       13:04:54          00069371169TRLO0      XLON 
1425               46.10       13:04:54          00069371170TRLO0      XLON 
10384               46.10       13:04:54          00069371172TRLO0      XLON 
743                46.10       13:04:57          00069371174TRLO0      XLON 
500                46.10       14:46:17          00069374205TRLO0      XLON 
13250               46.20       14:46:26          00069374209TRLO0      XLON 
3424               46.20       14:46:26          00069374210TRLO0      XLON 
253                46.20       14:46:26          00069374214TRLO0      XLON 
723                46.20       14:46:27          00069374216TRLO0      XLON 
3141               46.20       14:50:26          00069374357TRLO0      XLON 
750                46.20       15:07:11          00069374859TRLO0      XLON 
5405               46.20       15:20:02          00069375304TRLO0      XLON 
11568               46.20       15:20:02          00069375305TRLO0      XLON 
6828               46.20       15:20:03          00069375309TRLO0      XLON 
5933               46.20       15:20:04          00069375311TRLO0      XLON 
2078               46.20       15:43:04          00069376027TRLO0      XLON 
12318               46.20       15:46:41          00069376128TRLO0      XLON 
346                45.60       16:17:09          00069377519TRLO0      XLON 
7397               45.70       16:20:14          00069377671TRLO0      XLON 
6116               45.70       16:20:14          00069377672TRLO0      XLON 
4755               45.70       16:23:30          00069377805TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  312110 
EQS News ID:  1867957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2024 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.