Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.03.2024 | 18:48
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of the Tender Offers

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of the Tender Offers

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

26 March 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Results of the Tender Offers

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Tender Offers elections following the Record Date for the Tender Offers, being 6.00 p.m. on 25 March 2024.

The Board announces the following number of Shares in each Tendering Share Class were validly tendered:

UK Equity Income Share Class

18,661,785

Balanced Risk Share Class

714,610

Managed Liquidity Share Class

417,450

As stated within the Circular, UK Equity shareholders were entitled to tender up to 15 per cent. of their UK Equity Shares (the "Basic Entitlement"), they may also tender additional Shares but any such excess above the Basic Entitlement will only be satisfied, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that other UK Equity Shareholders tender less than their aggregate Basic Entitlement. Shareholders of the Managed Liquidity and Balanced Risk Share Classes were entitled to tender some or all of their Shares.

Accordingly, the Tender Offer on the UK Equity Share Class was oversubscribed. The Basic Entitlement of all UK Equity Shareholders who have validly tendered their Shares will be accepted in full and excess tenders will be satisfied to the extent of approximately 33.57 per cent. of the excess Shares tendered. Consequently, 9,985,591 UK Equity Income Shares have been accepted.

The repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offers is contingent on the passing of various resolutions at the Company's General Meeting and various Class Meetings to be held on 27 March 2024 and a further announcement will follow the conclusion of those meetings.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2023, unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

James Poole, Company Secretary

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Winterflood Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Darren Willis

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

James King

Will Talkington


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.