Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of the Tender Offers

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Results of the Tender Offers

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Tender Offers elections following the Record Date for the Tender Offers, being 6.00 p.m. on 25 March 2024.

The Board announces the following number of Shares in each Tendering Share Class were validly tendered:

UK Equity Income Share Class 18,661,785 Balanced Risk Share Class 714,610 Managed Liquidity Share Class 417,450

As stated within the Circular, UK Equity shareholders were entitled to tender up to 15 per cent. of their UK Equity Shares (the "Basic Entitlement"), they may also tender additional Shares but any such excess above the Basic Entitlement will only be satisfied, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that other UK Equity Shareholders tender less than their aggregate Basic Entitlement. Shareholders of the Managed Liquidity and Balanced Risk Share Classes were entitled to tender some or all of their Shares.

Accordingly, the Tender Offer on the UK Equity Share Class was oversubscribed. The Basic Entitlement of all UK Equity Shareholders who have validly tendered their Shares will be accepted in full and excess tenders will be satisfied to the extent of approximately 33.57 per cent. of the excess Shares tendered. Consequently, 9,985,591 UK Equity Income Shares have been accepted.

The repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Tender Offers is contingent on the passing of various resolutions at the Company's General Meeting and various Class Meetings to be held on 27 March 2024 and a further announcement will follow the conclusion of those meetings.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2023, unless the context otherwise requires.

