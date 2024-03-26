A-1 Broadcast: Journalist Explorer Kinga Philipps Shares Tips for Finding Spring Adventures on TipsOnTV

Ideas for Planning an Epic Spring Staycation or Vacation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / For more than a decade, Kinga Philipps has been rappelling, caving, scuba diving, free diving, jumping out of airplanes, and swimming with sharks as the host of travel shows. Now, Kinga is planning for spring break season with her family, checking out all the seasonal deals, destination resorts, and easy-to-reach locations nearby. Just in time to take advantage of spring staycations and getaways, this world traveler and journalist shares some of the many incredible opportunities for fun and adventure that are perfect for this time of year.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A RELAXING VACATION

It is officially spring, which means it is the perfect time to get away. From beachfront resorts to hotels in the heart of the big city, check out Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and their Wyndham Rewards program. With over 9,000 hotels across 24 brands, think Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Alltra, Registry Collection Hotels and more, Wyndham has something for everyone. Best of all, right now it is Member Month which means five weeks of exclusive deals, including the chance to earn two free nights on the next stay. Check out WyndhamRewards.com for all the details.

PARADISE DESTINATION

The twin paradises of Nassau and Paradise Island are the perfect spring vacation spots with white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters and an average of 300 sunny days a year. Plus, there are a ton of activities for all ages from swimming and snorkeling to visiting art galleries and cultural attractions like the iconic Queen's Staircase. With nonstop flights daily from most major U.S. cities, this destination is less than an hour from South Florida and less than three hours from New York City. For more information, visit www.nassauparadiseisland.com

PLAN FOR EVERYTHING

When traveling, expect the unexpected, which is why Kinga always recommends travel insurance. The go-to is Allianz. Allianz Travel Insurance gives the peace of mind to fully enjoy trips and protect them from unexpected cancellations, delays and more. Travel is an investment, and travel insurance grants reimbursements for covered cancellations, significant travel delays, baggage issues and even medical emergencies. So look for Allianz Travel Insurance when booking with most major airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel agents and look for their new Allyz travelsmart mobile app. For more information, visit www.allianztravelinsurance.com

