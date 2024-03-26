Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
Crown Electrokinetics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Conference Call on April 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company") a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 conference call on April 1, 2024

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time featuring remarks by Crown's management team.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Please send questions in advance to info@crownek.com

Date: April 1, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13745352
Webcast:- https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662854&tp_key=0ceef58cf5

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13722237&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.
Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay Information

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13745352

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is comprised of two divisions, Fiber Optics and Electrokinetics Film. The Electrokinetics Film division is a smart glass technology and the creator of our Smart Window Insert based on its patented electrokinetic film. Crown's Fiber Optics division is a builder of underground fiber optic networks as well as other utility infrastructure projects.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com
www.crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

