Dienstag, 26.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
26.03.24
19:39 Uhr
3,349 Euro
+0,031
+0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3363,35119:49
3,3373,34719:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2024 | 19:10
121 Leser
Intesa Sanpaolo: €120 billion plan by 2026 for SMEs, service sector, agri-food, tourism

MILAN, Italy, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a new programme: 'Your Future is Our Business' ('Il tuo future è la nostra impresa'). The programme makes available €120 billion by 2026, "to support the projects of SMEs and smaller companies, the vital system of Italian entrepreneurship and supply chains at the local level."

In its new programme 'Your Future is Our Business', the banking group focuses on three main directions: transition 5.0 and energy; growth in foreign markets; digital development and cybersecurity.

Stefano Barrese, Head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, presenting the programme in Milan, summarised its goal: "to promote new investments for Italian competitiveness by accelerating the dynamics of good performance of the production system and ensuring the immediate activation of sustainable and long-term strategies." The Group has planned a series of interventions aimed at supporting the achievement of the objectives set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), for which a total of over €410 billion has been allocated, as announced by the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, Carlo Messina.

Anna Roscio, Executive Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing at Intesa Sanpaolo, explained the logic of the new plan for the growth and future of the entrepreneurial system and the resources put in place: "With its new programme 'Your Future is Our Business', the Bank intends to accelerate the transformation processes necessary for industrial renewal, energy transition and digital transformation of companies, facilitating their access to the new measures of the NRRP."

"Thanks to the renewed synergy with SACE and other institutional entities, the possibilities for investment and the advantages for companies will be amplified by Intesa Sanpaolo's measures," emphasised Roscio. Also present at the presentation of 'Your Future is Our Business' were the companies. Guests at the event, in addition to Valerio Perinelli, Chief Business Officer of SACE, and Intesa Sanpaolo's Chief Economist Gregorio De Felice, who illustrated the economic scenario, were entrepreneurs Luca Businaro, CEO of Novation Tech, Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of Sanlorenzo, and the CEO of Donnafugata, Josè Rallo. The CEO of Donnafugata emphasised how the key pillars of Intesa Sanpaolo's programme - namely transition 5.0 and energy, growth in foreign markets, digital development and cybersecurity - are fundamental for the competitiveness and entrepreneurial culture of the wine sector.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3bf477e-9600-4ef1-b7af-0f33ac8023f0


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
