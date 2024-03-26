Grand Opening of Hampton, VA Onelife Fitness Today, March 26

Revitalization Project Delivers 60,000 Sq Foot Sports Club - the 9th Location in Newport News - Virginia Beach

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Onelife Fitness announced today the opening of its Onelife Fitness-Hampton location - the 9th location in the Newport News-Virginia Beach area. Breathing new life into the former Farm Fresh Supermarket at 2190 Coliseum Dr., Onelife Fitness joins tenants of the Coliseum Marketplace including Michael's, Panera Bread, and Chick-fil-A. This is the first Onelife Fitness in Hampton County, and the state-of-the-art sports club offers members the best value in fitness with the largest clubs, amenities, and trained, knowledgeable fitness professionals at affordable rates.

"Onelife Fitness is the largest fitness provider serving the Hampton Roads - Coastal Virginia region for over two decades. In fact, fitness in Coastal Virginia is synonymous with Onelife Fitness! Our Hampton project was the perfect opportunity to further invest in the economic development of the area and deliver another world-class fitness facility," said Ori Gorfine, President of Onelife Fitness. "We are incredibly excited to continue expanding our footprint. The Onelife Fitness brand is the health and wellness gold standard - wherever you are between work and home, there is a Onelife Fitness nearby making fitness and staying healthy accessible and affordable."

The new 60,000 square foot Onelife Fitness Hampton will feature luxurious amenities in a modern design its existing members have come to enjoy, including:

A large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool;

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment;

Four boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, Les Mills programs, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more;

Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre and Yoga;

State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes;

Onelife Cinema studio;

Olympic lifting platforms;

Large functional athletic turf training areas;

Signature Strike Boxing Studio;

Kids Club;

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression Therapy and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy;

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms and more

Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness, providing an award-winning design and amenity package at incredibly affordable rates. For more information about the facility or to become a founding member visit www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/hampton or call 757-516-7530.

About US Fitness Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2011 by fitness pioneers Kirk and John Galiani, Onelife Fitness began with a singular focus to develop the most welcoming and modern health club that delivers unparalleled value without compromising on amenities and service. At Onelife, we believe that the best fitness plan is the one you do, which is why we offer the latest in cardio and strength equipment, functional turf workout areas, cutting-edge personal training programs combined with the greatest variety of complimentary group fitness classes, all complimented by luxury-spa facilities and recovery options. Supported by more than 4,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness operates over 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. The Company also operates a Crunch Fitness in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Contact Information

Nancy Terry

VP, Marketing and Communications

nancy.terry@usfitnessgroup.com

703.926.7448

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on newswire.com.