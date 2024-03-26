Fury Gold Mines just received another buy recommendation from H.C. Wainwright with a $1.50 price target on the stock and Fury Gold Mines sold 5.45 million common shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a group of institutional investors at a price of C$0.735 per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$4 million. Collective Mining is advancing two projects, Guayabales and San Antonio, which host porphyry and polymetallic vein targets. The projects have a lot of potential and have already had very good drilling success, so we are positive about the company.