Mobimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals 2024-03-26 / 19:27 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals Lucerne, 26 March 2024 - Mobimo Holding AG held its 24^th Annual General Meeting today at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 64.98% of the registered share capital with voting rights was represented in person or by the independent proxy. All of the Board of Directors' proposals to the Annual General Meeting were clearly approved. All members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election (Sabrina Contratto, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Stéphane Maye, Dr. Martha Scheiber) and its Chairman (Peter Schaub) were confirmed in office. Dr. Markus Schürch has been elected to the Board of Directors in place of Daniel Crausaz, who did not stand for re-election. Markus Schürch is CFO of Belimo. With his proven expertise in the areas of finance, capital markets and corporate services as well as his connection to real estate, his professional prowess and personal qualities will make him a real asset to Mobimo's Board of Directors (his CV can be found on the website and a portrait photo is attached to this press release). At the same time, the Board of Directors would like to wholeheartedly thank Daniel Crausaz once again for his 15 years of valuable contribution and commitment to Mobimo. The proposed distribution of CHF 10.00 per registered share was also confirmed. It consists of a cash dividend of CHF 5.00 per share before deduction of withholding tax and a withholding tax-free distribution of CHF 5.00 per share from the capital contribution reserves. The distribution of CHF 8.25 net per dividend-bearing registered share will be paid out on 3 April 2024. With the approved amendment to the Articles of Association, Mobimo is introducing a capital band that will allow the company to organise and adjust its capital structure more flexibly if necessary. This ensures that Mobimo can continue to operate with the necessary agility on the fast-moving property market and seize opportunities as they arise. If you have any questions, please contact: Contact for analysts and investors: Contact for media: Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communications ir@mobimo.ch medien@mobimo.ch +41 44 397 11 97 +41 44 397 11 86

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.

File: Mobimo_VR_Markus_Schürch

