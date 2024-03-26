Synametrics Technologies Has Introduced a New Version of Xeams - Version 9.1 Build 6302

MILLSTONE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Synametrics Technologies is proud to announce the release of Xeams Version 9.1 Build 6302, featuring a host of new functionalities designed to streamline email management, enhance security, and improve user experience. This latest update reaffirms Synametrics Technologies' commitment to providing cutting-edge email security and productivity solutions.

Xeams, the eXtended Email And Messaging Server, is a comprehensive email security solution adept at countering various email threats like spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. It employs end-to-end encryption to ensure email confidentiality and prevents IP leakage to safeguard networks from potential threats. Additionally, Xeams offers clustering capabilities for high availability and load balancing, ensuring uninterrupted operation. Its robust junk mail filtering system efficiently manages incoming emails, keeping inboxes clutter-free. Furthermore, Xeams automates email archival processes, simplifying retrieval and search functionalities. Live logging enables real-time monitoring and analysis of email activities, enhancing overall system performance and security.

Xeams' New Features Includes:

1. User Repository Quota: Administrators can now specify quotas for user repositories, enabling better storage resource management.

2. Disk Usage Display in Manage Users Screen: Users can now conveniently view disk usage directly within the Manage Users interface, facilitating efficient resource allocation and management.

3. End-To-End Encryption:

Password Setup: Xeams now empowers end-recipients to create passwords for end-to-end encryption, ensuring secure communication channels and enhancing data privacy.

Administrative Control Over End-To-End Encryption Passwords: Administrators can seamlessly manage passwords for end-to-end encryption, providing enhanced control and security management capabilities.

3. Cloudflare DNS Integration: With integrated DNS support for Cloudflare, Xeams users can enjoy improved domain management and streamlined DNS configurations, bolstering performance and reliability. These features require TXT records in DNS servers: SPF, DKIM, DMARC, MTS-STS, and Let's Encrypt - when using DNS for the challenge.

4. DKIM Improvement:

Missing Score Assignment: Scores can be assigned if DKIM is missing, enabling more granular control over email authentication and security protocols.

Internal Email DKIM Signing: Xeams now supports DKIM signing for internal emails, enhancing email authentication and verification processes for internal communications.

5. Quarantine Report: Administrators can generate quarantine reports tailored explicitly for distribution lists, promoting proactive monitoring and management of email communications.

8. Auto-Learn Sender Database Management: Xeams introduces the ability to search and remove entries from the auto-learn sender database, enabling finer control over email filtering and spam management.

9. Exclusion of Certain Domains from Active Directory: Administrators can now exclude specific domains from Active Directory integration, offering more significant user management and directory synchronization flexibility.

10. Enhanced Anti-Phishing Filter: The anti-phishing filter has been improved to provide even more excellent protection against phishing attacks, bolstering email security and threat detection capabilities.

11. Mandatory Header Addition for Outbound Emails: Xeams can add mandatory headers, such as Date and Message-ID, for outbound emails if they are missing, ensuring compliance with email standards and enhancing message traceability.

For more information about Xeams and to explore its full features, please click here.

Contact Information

Batool Hussain

Marketing Manager

sales@synametrics.com

SOURCE: Synametrics Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.