nCino, Inc.: nCino Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Q4 Total Revenues of $123.7M, up 13% year-over-year

Fiscal Year 2024 Total Revenues of $476.5M, up 17% year-over-year

Q4 Subscription Revenues of $107.5M, up 16% year-over-year

Fiscal Year 2024 Subscription Revenues of $409.5M, up 19% year-over-year

Company Announces Chief Revenue Officer Transition

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, particularly about closing the year with our strongest gross sales quarter in the past ten quarters," said Pierre Naudé, CEO and Chairman of the Board at nCino. "The team's solid execution and continued focus on product innovation and experience improvements, coupled with more normal buying cycles and positive tone from customers, fuels our optimism for the year ahead and beyond."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $123.7 million, a 13% increase from $109.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $107.5 million, up from $92.8 million one year ago, an increase of 16%.

: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $123.7 million, a 13% increase from $109.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $107.5 million, up from $92.8 million one year ago, an increase of 16%. Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(3.2) million compared to $(23.3) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $19.3 million compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(3.2) million compared to $(23.3) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $19.3 million compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.2 million compared to a $(21.2) million net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $23.8 million compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

: GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.2 million compared to a $(21.2) million net loss attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $23.8 million compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.01 per diluted share compared to a $(0.19) loss per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $0.21 per diluted share compared to $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

: GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.01 per diluted share compared to a $(0.19) loss per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the fourth quarter was $0.21 per diluted share compared to $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of January 31, 2024, was $1.0 billion compared with $944.1 million as of January 31, 2023, an increase of 9%. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $675.4 million, an increase of 6% from January 31, 2023.

Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of January 31, 2024, was $1.0 billion compared with $944.1 million as of January 31, 2023, an increase of 9%. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $675.4 million, an increase of 6% from January 31, 2023. Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $117.4 million as of January 31, 2024.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues for fiscal year 2024 were $476.5 million, a 17% increase from $408.3 million in fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenues for fiscal year 2024 were $409.5 million, up from $344.8 million one year ago, an increase of 19%.

: Total revenues for fiscal year 2024 were $476.5 million, a 17% increase from $408.3 million in fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenues for fiscal year 2024 were $409.5 million, up from $344.8 million one year ago, an increase of 19%. Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2024 was $(39.5) million compared to $(94.0) million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2024 was $61.8 million compared to a $(2.1) million operating loss last fiscal year.

GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2024 was $(39.5) million compared to $(94.0) million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2024 was $61.8 million compared to a $(2.1) million operating loss last fiscal year. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $(42.3) million compared to $(102.7) million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $58.0 million compared to an $(8.0) million net loss attributable to nCino last fiscal year.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $(42.3) million compared to $(102.7) million in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $58.0 million compared to an $(8.0) million net loss attributable to nCino last fiscal year. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $(0.38) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.93) per basic and diluted share in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino for fiscal year 2024 was $0.50 per diluted share compared to a net loss attributable to nCino of $(0.07) per basic and diluted share last fiscal year.

Recent Business Highlights

Expanded relationship with a top IMB to include Mortgage Point-of-Sale: Signed one of the nation's largest and fastest growing independent mortgage banks for nCino Mortgage, expanding on our existing relationship for Incentive Compensation.

Signed one of the nation's largest and fastest growing independent mortgage banks for nCino Mortgage, expanding on our existing relationship for Incentive Compensation. Expanded relationship with Desjardins Group: Expanded relationship with Desjardins Group, the largest cooperative financial group in North America, to include Automated Spreading.

Expanded relationship with Desjardins Group, the largest cooperative financial group in North America, to include Automated Spreading. Signed a top UK non-bank lender for Mortgage and additional lines of business: A top UK non-bank lender selected nCino as the digital lending platform across all of their core products: residential and buy-to-let mortgages, commercial loans, bridging finance and development funding.

A top UK non-bank lender selected nCino as the digital lending platform across all of their core products: residential and buy-to-let mortgages, commercial loans, bridging finance and development funding. Signed a $4 billion bank in Texas for Commercial, Small Business, and Retail Lending, plus nIQ: The deployment across multiple lines of business will include all of our lending solutions for U.S. customers plus Commercial Pricing & Profitability, Automated Spreading, and Portfolio Analytics.

The deployment across multiple lines of business will include all of our lending solutions for U.S. customers plus Commercial Pricing & Profitability, Automated Spreading, and Portfolio Analytics. Signed Expansions and Extensions: Signed multi-year extensions with expanded agreements for eleven customers paying us more than $1 million in annual subscription fees, including two U.S. Enterprise banks, five U.S. Community & Regional banks, a New Zealand bank, a German Bank, and two Canadian banks.

Signed multi-year extensions with expanded agreements for eleven customers paying us more than $1 million in annual subscription fees, including two U.S. Enterprise banks, five U.S. Community & Regional banks, a New Zealand bank, a German Bank, and two Canadian banks. Subsequent to the Fourth Quarter, Acquired DocFox: On March 20, 2024, nCino closed the acquisition of DocFox, a leading solution provider automating onboarding experiences for commercial and business banking.

Chief Revenue Officer Transition

Josh Glover, President and Chief Revenue Officer, is leaving nCino and joining a late-stage private company outside of the financial services industry as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Paul Clarkson, who has been working alongside Josh managing nCino's Global Revenue organization, has been promoted to Executive Vice President Global Revenue. Josh will remain as a consultant with nCino through June, helping to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am grateful to Josh for his service to nCino for the last 12 years," said Pierre Naudé. "While we are sorry to see him leave, we are excited for him and wish him success as he moves on to a new professional challenge."

Naudé added, "Paul Clarkson is a proven and respected leader at nCino, having helped build and manage our Global Revenue organization for over eight years. We are confident this will be a seamless transition and that we have the right team in place to carry forward our exciting trajectory and maintain the year-end momentum."

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its first quarter ending April 30, 2024, as follows:

Total revenues between $126.0 million and $127.0 million.

Subscription revenues between $108.75 million and $109.75 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $18.0 million and $19.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.13 to $0.14.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025, as follows:

Total revenues between $538.5 million and $544.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $463.0 million and $469.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $84.0 million and $86.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.60 to $0.64.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with the acquisition of DocFox, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

January 31, 2023 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,036 $ 112,085 Accounts receivable, net 99,497 112,975 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 9,386 10,544 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,274 15,171 Total current assets 207,193 250,775 Property and equipment, net 84,442 79,145 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,508 19,261 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 18,229 17,425 Goodwill 839,440 838,869 Intangible assets, net 152,825 115,572 Investments 6,531 9,294 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 8,101 10,089 Total assets $ 1,327,269 $ 1,340,430 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,878 $ 11,842 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,623 16,283 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,897 10,847 Deferred revenue 154,871 170,941 Financing obligations, current portion 1,015 1,474 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,874 3,649 Total current liabilities 205,158 215,036 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,282 16,423 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 2,797 3,687 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent 30,000 - Financing obligations, noncurrent 54,365 52,680 Total liabilities 299,602 287,826 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,589 3,428 Stockholders' equity Common stock 56 57 Additional paid-in capital 1,333,669 1,400,881 Accumulated other comprehensive income 694 996 Accumulated deficit (310,341 ) (352,758 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,024,078 1,049,176 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 1,327,269 $ 1,340,430

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues Subscription $ 92,828 $ 107,483 $ 344,752 $ 409,479 Professional services and other 16,353 16,210 63,563 67,064 Total revenues 109,181 123,693 408,315 476,543 Cost of revenues Subscription 27,766 31,380 106,265 120,861 Professional services and other 17,161 17,830 63,341 70,609 Total cost of revenues 44,927 49,210 169,606 191,470 Gross profit 64,254 74,483 238,709 285,073 Gross margin % 59 % 60 % 58 % 60 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing 33,395 29,996 127,669 130,547 Research and development 33,289 30,184 121,576 117,311 General and administrative 20,902 17,488 83,477 76,727 Total operating expenses 87,586 77,668 332,722 324,585 Loss from operations (23,332 ) (3,185 ) (94,013 ) (39,512 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 288 510 403 2,567 Interest expense (958 ) (858 ) (2,807 ) (4,135 ) Other income (expense), net 4,142 1,777 (1,356 ) (856 ) Loss before income taxes (19,860 ) (1,756 ) (97,773 ) (41,936 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,912 (3,130 ) 4,071 1,590 Net income (loss) (21,772 ) 1,374 (101,844 ) (43,526 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (211 ) (241 ) (1,119 ) (1,109 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (353 ) 455 1,995 (71 ) Net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (21,208 ) $ 1,160 $ (102,720 ) $ (42,346 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.38 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 111,161,074 113,263,176 110,615,734 112,672,397 Diluted 111,161,074 115,782,532 110,615,734 112,672,397

Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (102,720 ) $ (42,346 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 876 (1,180 ) Net loss (101,844 ) (43,526 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,652 45,264 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,840 4,534 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 8,459 9,934 Amortization of debt issuance costs 177 184 Stock-based compensation 50,232 58,035 Deferred income taxes 1,627 (2,340 ) Provision for bad debt 806 1,081 Net foreign currency losses 1,548 670 Unrealized gain on investment - (263 ) Loss on disposal of long-lived assets - 150 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,795 ) (14,325 ) Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (12,235 ) (10,348 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,433 ) 1,872 Accounts payable 35 525 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,210 ) (5,981 ) Deferred revenue 33,527 15,902 Operating lease liabilities (4,767 ) (4,083 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (15,381 ) 57,285 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 676 - Acquisition of assets (563 ) (356 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,338 ) (3,515 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 43 Purchase of investments (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,725 ) (6,328 ) Cash flows from financing activities Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest - 983 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 50,000 - Payments on revolving credit facility (20,000 ) (30,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (367 ) - Exercise of stock options 3,750 4,469 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan 4,450 4,661 Principal payments on financing obligations (1,121 ) (1,226 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,712 (21,113 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,587 ) 182 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (981 ) 30,026 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,399 87,418 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 87,418 $ 117,444 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,036 $ 112,085 Restricted cash included in long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 5,382 5,359 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 87,418 $ 117,444

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino's public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.





Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.





Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.





Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time. Adjustments to stock-based compensation in connection with restructuring events are presented in Stock-Based Compensation Expenses.





Tax (Benefit) Provision Related to the SimpleNexus Acquisition. Upon the acquisition of SimpleNexus, nCino reduced the valuation allowance against U.S. deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time tax benefit recorded in Income tax (benefit) provision. We believe that the exclusion of this benefit from our non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino and non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share provides a more direct comparison to all periods presented.





Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.





Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company's operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 GAAP total revenues $ 109,181 $ 123,693 $ 408,315 $ 476,543 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 27,766 $ 31,380 $ 106,265 $ 120,861 Amortization expense - developed technology (4,252 ) (3,875 ) (17,019 ) (16,306 ) Stock-based compensation (310 ) (533 ) (1,430 ) (1,847 ) Restructuring charges1 (4 ) - (4 ) (51 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 23,200 $ 26,972 $ 87,812 $ 102,657 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 17,161 $ 17,830 $ 63,341 $ 70,609 Amortization expense - other (47 ) (83 ) (94 ) (330 ) Stock-based compensation (1,699 ) (2,709 ) (7,263 ) (9,369 ) Restructuring charges1 (333 ) - (333 ) (118 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 15,082 $ 15,038 $ 55,651 $ 60,792 GAAP gross profit $ 64,254 $ 74,483 $ 238,709 $ 285,073 Amortization expense - developed technology 4,252 3,875 17,019 16,306 Amortization expense - other 47 83 94 330 Stock-based compensation 2,009 3,242 8,693 11,216 Restructuring charges1 337 - 337 169 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 70,899 $ 81,683 $ 264,852 $ 313,094 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2 GAAP gross margin % 59 % 60 % 58 % 60 % Amortization expense - developed technology 4 3 4 3 Amortization expense - other - - - - Stock-based compensation 2 3 2 2 Restructuring charges1 - - - - Non-GAAP gross margin % 65 % 66 % 65 % 66 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 33,395 $ 29,996 $ 127,669 $ 130,547 Amortization expense - customer relationships (2,168 ) (2,167 ) (8,670 ) (8,669 ) Amortization expense - trade name (604 ) - (2,417 ) (11,921 ) Stock-based compensation (3,139 ) (4,223 ) (13,283 ) (15,417 ) Restructuring charges1 (1,333 ) - (1,333 ) (100 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 26,151 $ 23,606 $ 101,966 $ 94,440 GAAP research & development expense $ 33,289 $ 30,184 $ 121,576 $ 117,311 Stock-based compensation (3,145 ) (4,277 ) (11,602 ) (15,942 ) Restructuring charges1 (2,135 ) - (2,135 ) (352 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 28,009 $ 25,907 $ 107,839 $ 101,017 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 20,902 $ 17,488 $ 83,477 $ 76,727 Stock-based compensation (3,463 ) (4,324 ) (16,654 ) (15,460 ) Acquisition-related expenses (206 ) (244 ) (2,276 ) (878 ) Litigation expenses (1,054 ) (23 ) (6,147 ) (4,525 ) Restructuring charges1 (1,212 ) - (1,212 ) (6 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 14,967 $ 12,897 $ 57,188 $ 55,858 GAAP loss from operations $ (23,332 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (94,013 ) $ (39,512 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,071 6,125 28,200 37,226 Stock-based compensation 11,756 16,066 50,232 58,035 Acquisition-related expenses 206 244 2,276 878 Litigation expenses 1,054 23 6,147 4,525 Restructuring charges1 5,017 - 5,017 627 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,772 $ 19,273 $ (2,141 ) $ 61,779 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.2 GAAP operating margin % (21 )% (3 )% (23 )% (8 )% Amortization of intangible assets 6 5 7 8 Stock-based compensation 11 13 12 12 Acquisition-related expenses - - 1 - Litigation expenses 1 - 2 1 Restructuring charges1 5 - 1 - Non-GAAP operating margin % 2 % 16 % (1) % 13 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (21,208 ) $ 1,160 $ (102,720 ) $ (42,346 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,071 6,125 28,200 37,226 Stock-based compensation 11,756 16,066 50,232 58,035 Acquisition-related expenses 206 244 2,276 878 Litigation expenses 1,054 23 6,147 4,525 Restructuring charges1 5,017 - 5,017 627 Tax (benefit) provision related to the SimpleNexus acquisition 860 - 860 - Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (2 ) (269 ) (14 ) (885 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (353 ) 455 1,995 (71 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. $ 4,401 $ 23,804 $ (8,007 ) $ 57,989 Basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 111,161,074 113,263,176 110,615,734 112,672,397 Diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 111,161,074 115,782,532 110,615,734 112,672,397 Basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.51 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 111,161,074 113,263,176 110,615,734 112,672,397 Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ 0.04 $ 0.21 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.50 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 113,417,769 115,782,532 110,615,734 114,916,521 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (22,020 ) $ 8,148 $ (15,381 ) $ 57,285 Purchases of property and equipment (4,449 ) (432 ) (18,338 ) (3,515 ) Free cash flow $ (26,469 ) $ 7,716 $ (33,719 ) $ 53,770 Principal payments on financing obligations3 (663 ) (338 ) (1,121 ) (1,226 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ (27,132 ) $ 7,378 $ (34,840 ) $ 52,544

1 Stock-based compensation benefit related to restructuring is included in Stock-based compensation.

2 Columns may not foot due to rounding.

3 These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

