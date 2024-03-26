Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the "Company") advises that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2024. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 2, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, will be distributed and made available on the Company's website at www.goldenocean.bm prior to the meeting.



March 26, 2024

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.