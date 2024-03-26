Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
ACCESSWIRE
26.03.2024 | 21:38
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Selected as One of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation's legacy of innovation creates breakthrough solutions that support our consumers' essential needs. Thank you, Fortune for selecting us for the 2024 America's Most Innovative Companies list.

Fortune evaluated companies on three key areas: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Fortune ranked the 200 U.S. companies with the highest scores.

Innovation is part of our DNA because of our exceptional team members. They are driven to provide the best care for our customers, consumers and communities while minimizing the impact on our planet.

See the list here.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

