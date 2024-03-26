Amer Sports, Inc. ("Amer Sports"), a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at Amer Sports Investor Relations and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company's security holders may request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge by visiting the "Investor Alerts Contact Us" page in the Investor Resources section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports is a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic. Our brands are known for their detailed craftsmanship, unwavering authenticity, and premium market positioning. As creators of exceptional apparel, footwear, and equipment, we pride ourselves on cutting-edge innovation, performance, and designs that allow elite athletes and everyday consumers to perform their best.

With over 11,400 employees globally, Amer Sports' purpose is to elevate the world through sport. Our vision is to be the global leader in premium sports and outdoor brands. With corporate offices in Helsinki, Munich, Kraków, New York, and Shanghai, we have operations in 40+ countries and our products are sold in 100+ countries. Amer Sports, Inc. shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.amersports.com.

