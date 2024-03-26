Think Research Provides Update on Going Private Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) (" Think " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced going private transaction by way of plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "), pursuant to which Beedie Investments Ltd. (" Beedie Capital ") agreed to acquire all of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares "), other than those Shares owned by Beedie Capital and other shareholders comprised of certain directors and executive officers of the Company as well as other persons (the " Continuing Shareholders "), for cash consideration of $0.32 per Share (the " Consideration "), on the terms and subject to the conditions of an arrangement agreement dated February 15, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ").

Expiry of "Go-Shop" Period

The Arrangement Agreement between the Company and Beedie Capital included a "go-shop" provision which provided the Company with a 30-day period to solicit interest from third parties to submit an acquisition proposal that is superior to the Arrangement. Following the execution and announcement of the Arrangement Agreement, Think initiated the "go-shop" process with its financial advisor, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (" Canaccord "). Canaccord contacted a total of 34 potential buyers as part of the "go-shop" process. The "go-shop" period expired on March 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) with no acquisition proposal having been received. Think is now subject to a non-solicitation covenant with customary "fiduciary out" provisions under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

As previously announced and further detailed in the Company's information circular dated March 1, 2024 (the " Information Circular "), the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of Shareholders to consider and vote on the arrangement resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") is scheduled to be held in a virtual only format via live audio webcast on April 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1623. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024, are entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting.

Pursuant to the interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated March 1, 2024, and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the Arrangement Resolution will require the affirmative vote of: (a) at least two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (b) a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, other than the Continuing Shareholders and any other person required to be excluded for the purpose of such vote under section 8.1(2) of MI 61-101 (the " Minority Vote "). As such, 21,404,804 Shares held by the Continuing Shareholders as of the record date of March 1, 2024 and 2,934,900 Shares held by Beedie Capital, for a total of 24,339,704 Shares (representing approximately 30.72% of the outstanding Shares in aggregate), will be excluded for the purposes of the Minority Vote, assuming such Shares have been voted prior to the proxy deadline or at the Meeting. As of the date of this news release, a complete list of Continuing Shareholders is attached to this news release as Schedule "A", as such Persons may be added or removed by written consent of the Parties prior to closing of the Arrangement or as may be amended in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement.

Completion of the Arrangement is subject to customary conditions, including obtaining the required approvals from Shareholders at the Meeting (as detailed above) and receiving the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List). It is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed in the second quarter of 2024. The Information Circular and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Think's website at www.thinkresearch.com.

Think has retained Morrow Sodali to act as proxy solicitation agent and to respond to inquiries from Shareholders. Shareholders who have any questions about the information contained in the Information Circular or need assistance voting or completing their form of proxy or voting information form may contact Morrow Sodali either: (a) by email at assistance@morrowsodali.com; or (b) by telephone at 1-888-444-0591 (toll-free in North America) or 1-289-695-3075 (outside North America).

To keep current with, and obtain information about voting your Shares, please visit www.thinkresearch.com.

Update Regarding Concurrent Sales Processes and Other Matters

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, and as disclosed in the Information Circular, Think engaged two independent M&A advisors (the " M&A Advisors ") in April 2023 and July 2023, respectively, to run sales processes with respect to BioPharma Services Inc. (" BioPharma ") and Clinic 360 Inc. (" Clinic 360 "). The Arrangement Agreement permitted these processes to continue after signing until the end of the "go-shop" period and, as such, the M&A Advisors continued to engage third parties to solicit interest in both BioPharma and Clinic 360. Notwithstanding that the "go-shop" period has ended, Beedie Capital has provided its consent to continue the sales processes for both BioPharma and Clinic 360 for a period of 30-days following the expiry date of the "go-shop" period. No letter of intent has been executed with, nor has exclusivity been granted to, any party.

The special committee (" Special Committee ") of the Company's board of directors (" Board of Directors ") and Canaccord have been kept fully apprised of the status of the sales processes since the Arrangement Agreement was executed on February 15, 2024. At the time the Arrangement Agreement was executed, both the Special Committee and Canaccord separately considered the status of the sales processes as part of their evaluation. After taking that information into account, Canaccord determined that the Consideration to be received by the holders of shares (the " Shareholders ") under the Arrangement Agreement was fair, from a financial point of view, to the Shareholders (other than the Continuing Shareholders and Beedie Capital) (the " Fairness Opinion "). Furthermore, after careful deliberation, including having regard to such sales processes, the Special Committee determined that the Arrangement is in the best interest of the Company and recommended that Shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement.

The Fairness Opinion itself was based on an analysis that was conducted using traditional methodologies, which included a comparable companies analysis, precedent transaction analysis, discounted cash flow analysis and a sum-of-the-parts analysis (as the Company has several distinct business lines and assets, including BioPharma and Clinic 360). A key consideration of the analysis was the Company's operating performance and management's short-term forecast (as at the time of the analysis). The result of Canaccord's full analyses provided a range of per Share values that supported its view of the fairness of the Consideration, from a financial point of view, to be received by the Shareholders (other than the Continuing Shareholders and Beedie Capital) pursuant to the Arrangement.

In addition, the Special Committee and the Board of Directors were fully aware of the Canaccord fee arrangement, being: (a) a fixed fee in respect of Canaccord Fairness Opinion; and (b) a contingency fee upon the successful completion of the Arrangement (as further detailed in the Information Circular). Throughout the process, including after Think's engagement of Canaccord and prior to the execution of Arrangement Agreement, the Special Committee and the Board of Directors considered the merits of retaining a separate independent financial advisor to provide an independent fairness opinion on a fixed fee basis; however, determined that it would not be necessary nor beneficial to Think and its Shareholders. Some of the factors that led the Special Committee and the Board in reaching this conclusion are as follows: (i) the Arrangement provides an all-cash consideration at a premium of 100% relative to the closing Share price on February 15, 2024 (being the trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement); (ii) approximately 48% of Shareholders supported the Arrangement through duly executed voting support agreements; (iii) the additional costs associated with obtaining a second fairness opinion at a time of financial hardship for the Company; and (iv) Canaccord's well regarded reputation as a financial advisor.

SCHEDULE "A" Shareholders Excluded from the Minority Approval Vote Continuing Shareholder Number of shares 2241781 Ontario Inc. 122,733 4333209 Canada 565,400 Abe Schwartz 107,269 Akhil Bahdi 231,600 Alfred Wong 280,848 Alka Modi 43,751 Anna Taylor 351,541 Brynne Eaton-Auvaa 160,928 Bulent Pakdil 484,076 David Schmeler 72,667 Derek Laishley 96,500 Dermot Sweeny 172,636 Don Reddick 2,336,600 Gary Fine 185,000 Gera Family Trust 53,000 Gerald D. Tripp and Karen Tripp 312,500 Ian Gragtmans 113,636 IC 1101 Investments Inc. 227,272 James Hamilton Muirhead 200,000 Janet Kimura 46,811 Jeffrey Mandel 359,964 Joe Luca 200,000 Joel Prussky Investments 125,000 John Hayes 74,566 M. Shier & Associates 385,124 Mark McLeod 90,909 Mark Sakamoto 1,699,472 Maxi-Message Marketing Ltd. 77,612 Michael Stewart 164,008 N&M Medical Enterprises Inc. 975,667 Navine Aggarwal 433,195 The Nirula Cosentine Family Trust 232,500 Patrick Craib 54,354 Renzo DiCarlo 2,327,642 Rusell Liashley Professional Corp 215,000 Russell Laishley 217,000 Sachin Aggarwal 3,024,065 Sam Mandel 1,250,000 Saurabh Mukhi 671,639 Sawan Gaogna 33,533 Schwartz Technologies Holding Corporation 1,500,000 Scott Reddick 600,000 Sophie Mandel 40,000 Thomas Volk 302,400 Vinod Gera 72,750 Zych Corp 113,636 Continuing Shareholder Total as of March 1, 2024 21,404,804 Purchaser Shares Excluded from the Minority Approval Vote Beedie Investments Ltd. (Ryan K. Beedie) 2,934,900 Total Excluded Shares as of March 1, 2024 24,339,704

